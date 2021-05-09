Woman charged over Sydney axe attack

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man and woman have been treated for wounds in Sydney's southwest following an alleged axe attack, prompting charges against a woman.
Police were called to Dobu Place in Glenfield just before 5.30pm on Saturday after reports of an assault.
Officers found a man with wounds to his legs and a woman had a minor laceration to her head.
The 44-year-old man and the 47-year-old woman, who was the man's partner, were taken to Campbelltown Hospital for treatment.
Three women were arrested a short time later, with one - aged 36 - charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
She has been refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Sunday.