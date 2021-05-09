Woman charged over Sydney axe attack

A man and woman have been treated for wounds in Sydney's southwest following an alleged axe attack, prompting charges against a woman.

Police were called to Dobu Place in Glenfield just before 5.30pm on Saturday after reports of an assault.

Officers found a man with wounds to his legs and a woman had a minor laceration to her head.

The 44-year-old man and the 47-year-old woman, who was the man's partner, were taken to Campbelltown Hospital for treatment.

Three women were arrested a short time later, with one - aged 36 - charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She has been refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Sunday.