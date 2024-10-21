World in pictures: October 21

A message and a flower are left outside the hotel where Liam Payne, former One Direction band member, was found dead after he fell from a third-floor hotel room balcony, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. PHOTO: REUTERS
The work Sharnana by Drew Macdonald is on display at the Sculpture by the Sea 2024 event along the Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk in Sydney, Australia. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
China Railway workers assemble a pipe-jacking machine at the construction site of an underground railway station, in Huzhou, Zhejiang province, China. PHOTO: VIA REUTERS
A child wears a mask as he visits the Halloween light trail at Kew Gardens in London. PHOTO: REUTERS
One of the Highland cattle being sold during the 127th annual Highland Cattle Show and Sale in Oban, Scotland. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
An endangered frog known as "Rana del Loa" is seen inside a quarantine enclosure at the National Zoo, in Santiago, Chile. PHOTO: VIA REUTERS
A demonstrator shows her hands, as families and supporters of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack protest against the Israeli government and demand the hostages’ immediate release, amid the conflict in Gaza. PHOTO: REUTERS