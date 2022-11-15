Dear Black Caps . . . As long as I live, I will definitely support you

Dear Blackcaps,

I am Robiul Kamol. I live in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. Ever since I learnt to understand cricket, I have supported New Zealand since 2003. I was in high school then. At that time, I was fascinated by the game of Scott Styris, Stephen Fleming, Daniel Vettori. It would have been very difficult if New Zealand lost. Once I missed my exam because New Zealand lost. I have thousands of such memories with Team Black Caps.

The economic condition of Bangladesh was not better. Most families in this country are poor. I am also a son of a poor family. My father is a daily wage labourer. I used to rush to the house where there was a television to watch the match of New Zealand. Many times I got a chance, I didn't get a lot of time. Since 2002, I used to run away from school and watch New Zealand games.

My family's financial situation was very bad. But I was almost crazy to watch New Zealand match. So dad borrowed and bought a television. Since then, I've watched New Zealand match at home. I don't missed a game. I enjoyed Brendan McCullum batting, I enjoyed Shane Bond's bowling, Daniel Vettori seemed to be the most decent player in the world. My favourite players were McCullum, Bond, Vettori and other players. Since then, if New Zealand lost, I would have suffered a lot and would have been the happiest to win.

The last loss with Australia, then that loss to England- I didn't sleep for a long time. It's very sad to remember that match. The last T20 World Cup match pushed me once again. I can't forget this match either. At noon, I sat down to watch the match with great hope. But again disappointment. However, I am hopeful. This team will definitely play well in next year's World Cup.

I like every player in the current team. Everyone is my favorite. However, a little more beloved Martin Guptill. Guptill should have played the last game. Then maybe the result is different. I was very disappointed that Guptill was not played.

Kane Williamson is one of the best players of the time. He is also one of the best as a captain. Dear Kane, you won't be disappointed. I am confident that New Zealand will win the World Cup with your captancy.

Dear Team Black Caps, even though I am in Bangladesh, I am a big fan of yours. That's where I feel you. I pride myself on being a Blackcaps fan from thousands of miles away. Don't be disappointed, you won't break down. You've done well in the last World Cups. I am confident that we will win the next World Cup. Even if you lose, I support you. As long as I live, I will definitely support you. Lots of love and good wishes for you.

Robiul Kamol

Dhaka, Bangladesh.