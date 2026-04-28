Our happy winner with the hamper

The Moana Tennis Club raffle was drawn on Saturday April 25 at Dunedin Police Station in Great King Street.

The drawing of the raffle was witnessed by Police Constable Ashlee Middleton.

Thanks to those that attended and helped with the draw. The winning number is AB 3, and the winner of the gourmet hamper is Ainsley Lewis.

The hamper was delivered to a very happy Ainsley yesterday.

Thank you to everyone who helped with the raffle and to all those who purchased tickets, and thank you to Fresh Choice in Roslyn for making it possible for us to sell tickets there - this has helped the club raise about $1,000 towards the maintenance of the courts.

- Andrew Blacker