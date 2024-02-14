Free brekkie break for Queenstown cyclists

The enticement of a free breakfast on the way to work attracted about 70 Queenstown cyclists to pop-up stalls this morning.

The danishes and coffee were part of the month-long Aotearoa Bike Challenge encouraging Kiwis to take their bikes on regular morning commutes.

Queenstown's Ride and Shine campaign is being run by Whakatipu-based charitable trust, The Lightfoot Initiative, with the backing of the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

Trust founder Amanda Robinson says “cyclists are often the unseen people on the roads".

"So this is just a way to say thank you and congratulations for getting on your bike today.”

Cyclists topped up the fuel tanks on their ride to work, enjoying free danishes and coffee as part of The Lightfoot Initiative's Ride and Shine Campaign this morning. PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

The bike breakfast stalls were set up at two of the district's cycling hotspots - Glenda Drive and Frankton Marina - handing out free treats between 7am and 9am.

Among the riders was a group from tourism business Ziptrek Ecotours, who have decided to take on the challenge together.

“I just thought I'd get the team together and come have a coffee,” employee Jess Willow said.

“It’s a good way to rack up some k's [kilometres] for the challenge.”

Hanley's Farm resident Andy Millard also took advantage of the sunny day to add a detour to his morning journey, enjoying some outdoor riding before he returned to his home office.

The two Ride and Shine stalls are set to pop up again over the next two Wednesday mornings.

- By Rhyva van Onselen

Made with the support of NZ on Air