Free brekkie break for Queenstown cyclists

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The enticement of a free breakfast on the way to work attracted about 70 Queenstown cyclists to pop-up stalls this morning.
The danishes and coffee were part of the month-long Aotearoa Bike Challenge encouraging Kiwis to take their bikes on regular morning commutes.
Queenstown's Ride and Shine campaign is being run by Whakatipu-based charitable trust, The Lightfoot Initiative, with the backing of the Queenstown Lakes District Council.
Trust founder Amanda Robinson says “cyclists are often the unseen people on the roads".
"So this is just a way to say thank you and congratulations for getting on your bike today.”
Among the riders was a group from tourism business Ziptrek Ecotours, who have decided to take on the challenge together.
“I just thought I'd get the team together and come have a coffee,” employee Jess Willow said.
“It’s a good way to rack up some k's [kilometres] for the challenge.”
Hanley's Farm resident Andy Millard also took advantage of the sunny day to add a detour to his morning journey, enjoying some outdoor riding before he returned to his home office.
The two Ride and Shine stalls are set to pop up again over the next two Wednesday mornings.
- By Rhyva van Onselen
Made with the support of NZ on Air