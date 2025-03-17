Aussies praise NZ rowers

The New Zealand rowing eight which beat New South Wales. — Otago Witness, 3.3.1925

Phones approach saturation

The Sydney Morning Herald commenting on the success of the New Zealand rowers says: "The New Zealanders’ victory in the eights was an impressive achievement. It was a triumph of recovery and rugged strength that maintained the lead mile after mile, yet left much in reserve at the finish. Granted that the members of the Mosman crew hardly displayed their best form, and that they were beaten by more than three lengths, the fact that the New Zealanders led from within 200 yards from the start to the finish and won easing up with a thirty-two stroke indicates the high calibre of the visitors from overseas. Significance attaches to the visit of the New Zealanders in that many members of the Rowing Association regard it as likely to lead to a greater development of inter-dominion rowing, and possibly to the holding of an Australasian championship event either between an all-Australian crew or an interstate champion crew and a New Zealand eight." The Sydney Daily Telegraph says: "The All Blacks have startled Australia on many occasions with their wonderful football combinations, but Saturday demonstrated that they possess oarsmen who must be recognised among the best."

Mr R.D. Veitch, District Telegraph Engineer, waited on the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce last night to explain the progress of telegraphic and telephonic improvements in Otago. At the outset members were much interested in an exhibit of a specimen section of underground cable, the heaviest and largest in use here. Though only about 3 inches in diameter it contained 600 separate wires. Mr Veitch’s address gave many most interesting facts and figures. It was practically agreed that this average of 13 telephones per 100 of population was saturation point, and that was what they were aiming at reaching in New Zealand. He believed that it would not be long before they reached it. Canada came next to the United States in density of telephones, and then came New Zealand and Denmark, each with 8 per 100. Coming to speak of New Zealand, he quoted striking figures from Otago country exchanges to show that in many cases the number of subscribers had increased several hundred percent during the last year or two. The country people had taken full advantage of the special facilities offered them. In 1914 there were 6660 subscribers in Otago, of whom, 438 were party subscribers. Today, 10 years later, there were 12,700, including 3075 party subscribers. When the new exchange opened they expected to put on in Dunedin quickly about 1000 party-line subscribers.

Leaky coats deserve reproof

The late wet summer and equally wet autumn have placed a great strain upon raincoats, consequently many of us are finding that the rainproof with which we hoped to be able to go through the winter is leaking. Something must be done about it. If we can afford it, the dyers and cleaners will reproof the coat; but if not, it can be reproofed at home. Place half an ounce of isinglass in a pint of water and boil till dissolved. Then strain the liquid through a piece of muslin. Next take a quart of hot water (not boiling) and dissolve it in 1oz of alum. Mix the two solutions. Shred up 1oz of curd soap and dissolve it in a pint of boiling water. Turn all the mixtures into a saucepan and bring to just below boiling point. This solution is applied to the wrong side of the coat with a brush, special care being observed to coat the seams adequately. The liquid must be kept hot the whole time. After the coat has dried it must be sponged over with cold water and then allowed to dry again. — ODT, 17.3.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden