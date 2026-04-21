No End to Exhibition

A sunny day at the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition. — Otago Witness, Issue 3765, 11 May 1926, Page 35

“The Exhibition closes on May 1, but does it end there?” This question was asked by Captain Graham at the function on Monday evening at which the Commissioners of the various Courts entertained the directors and others identified with the organisation and control.

The question is a highly pertinent one. The Exhibition would be an ephemeral affair, indeed, were it to melt into nothingness and like an “insubstantial pageant faded” leave not a rack behind.

There is no need to be apprehensive on that score, however, though the after-effects of the undertaking may be in the most important directions somewhat difficult of assessment.

The British Commissioner testified to the general satisfaction expressed by every exhibitor consulted by him respecting the immediate results of the Exhibition, and, following that up in his speech on Monday evening by the happy remark that “the stream set flowing at Wembley had met its first tributary here,” struck the important note of trade development within the Empire to which all that was subsequently said was mainly attuned. There is an undeniable logic in the contention that New

Zealand, like the other dominions, should buy within the Empire so far as she is able, provided that she can obtain what she requires at prices that are reasonable as compared with those that would have to he paid to countries outside the Empire. This is the principle that should govern the dominions’ trading generally.

That the principle of trade within the Empire is as sound and advantageous in practice as it is in theory has yet to be fully recognised, and anything that stands in the way of the widest reciprocity all-round among the members of the Imperial family is to be regarded as an obstacle calling for removal.

The Exhibition has served, we need not doubt, an educative purpose in this matter. — editorial

Pupils miss out

Balclutha’s laxity in failing to arrange for an excursion of school children to visit the Exhibition in Dunedin is being unfavourably commented upon.

There are some 150 children attending the Balclutha Primary School who have not seen the Exhibition, and are not likely to unless some public effort is made to send them to Dunedin before May 1. On a recent day the teacher of one class proposed that the children should write an essay on the Exhibition, and as a preliminary asked all those to stand who had not been there yet. No fewer than 22 in that one class arose, and the teacher perforce had to abandon the proposed essay on that particular

subject.

Burts make 180kg bronze tablet

In Timaru on Anzac Day, a handsome memorial tablet of substantial dimensions will be unveiled. The memorial was made by Messrs A and T Burt, of Dunedin. The design is simple, but striking, and as a tribute to the memory of the gallant men who met death in order that their country might be free it is most appropriate. The workmanship is of a high standard, and the memorial is beautifully finished. It is surmounted by the lion and the unicorn, underneath which is a fern leaf, emblematic

of New Zealand. Portion of the memorial, including the inscription, is polished, with the result that a very nice contrast in colouring is secured. The tablet, which is made of solid bronze, weighs 3 hundredweight. — ODT, 21.4.1926