Blenheim inundated

Looking North at flooding in Market St, Blenheim. — Otago Witness, 22.5.1923

The river burst its banks at the school yesterday and flooded the business area of the town to a depth of 4 feet.

Most of the shops are inundated, and heavy losses of stocks are reported. In one instance (Girling Co) about £1000 of damage is reported. Many houses in the low-lying areas were invaded by water, and the refugees are distributed amongst the more fortunate in higher areas. The worst locality is Grove Road, at the eastern end of the town, where many houses are flooded to a depth of 6ft. The flood waters are now receding. Yesterday it was impossible to get about the town, and business was at a standstill. The flood was the highest on record, and came up with such suddenness that it was impossible to rescue residents in all the low-lying area before dark. A shortage of boats also made rescue work slow. As a result many families, particularly in the Grove Road area, had to spend the night under terrible conditions, instances being quoted where whole families were huddled all night on top of chests of drawers, while others stood all night on top of tables. However, all seemed bright and cheerful when rescued. Work was resumed this morning, and no fatalities are reported, though there have been some remarkable escapes. Washouts on the Picton and Wharanui lines caused a complete stoppage of railway traffic. Reports from the country districts indicate that the flood is general. The Ure railway and traffic bridge was swept away, and it is also reported that the Flaxbourne bridge is gone. Medway bridge over the Upper Awatere has been washed away, and all the bridges in the Pelorus district are reported to have gone. Heavy losses of stock are reported. All roads are impassable, and there is no communication in any direction. The telephone service is interrupted, and reports are difficult to obtain.



Philanthropist tightens belt

The cable, conveyer of so many tragedies, brings the mournful tidings that Mr John D. Rockefeller "has no more than 300,000,000 dollars left." This is the sort of catastrophic circumstance that shakes the truly sympathetic soul to its depths. It seems that Mr Rockefeller’s approximation to poverty is due to his improvident liberality: he has given away a billion dollars. — by ‘Wayfarer’



‘Wingatui’ struggles in gale

The Union Co’s cargo steamer Wingatui, which left Lyttelton on Saturday night for Dunedin, and which encountered the full force of the heavy southeast gale off Banks Peninsula during the weekend, returned to port shortly after 4 o’clock on Monday afternoon. The ship, which was "flying very light," encountered a tremendous sea when rounding the Peninsula during the early hours of Sunday, and rolled and pitched in the most violent manner. The gale was one of the worst experienced on the coast for a long time, and at times the ship was almost unmanageable. As the day wore on the weather became worse, and, as there was a possibility of the vessel becoming quite unmanageable, and even a risk of her getting into danger on the lee shore on the rocky coast of the Peninsula, the master (Captain Paul) sent out a wireless message telling of his position. Fortunately assistance was not required, and the Wingatui late on Sunday night, gave up the unequal struggle and was turned back to Lyttelton.

— ODT, 9.5.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)