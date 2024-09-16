Botanic garden a singular delight

A new path curves through the veronica border of 130 varieties in the upper Dunedin Botanic Garden. — Otago Witness, 7.10.1924

In the Gardens work goes forward apace with the season.

The new glasshouse is now in full use, and is well stocked with hydrangeas and calceolarias, all showing remarkable vigour of growth. Among the many other species being nourished through their infancy here are primulas, rhododendrons, geums, dianthus, saxifrage, juniper, clematis, heliotrope and a score more whose names are familiar to the expert only.

On the sunny grassy slope southward of the big pine trees daffodils are out in flower making a proud show. The bulbs in this particular patch come originally from Christchurch, and it is a peculiar fact that year after year they bloom earlier than other bulbs similarly situated.

An important improvement to the layout of this part of the upper Gardens is being planned by Mr Tannock in the form of a path to continue in a curve from the end of the path that begins at the gate at Opoho corner to the azalea garden and through it to the Rhododendron Dell. This will enable visitors to pass continuously from one spot to another, without having their attention diverted by the necessary, but less ornamental potting sheds and workshops that are at present somewhat conspicuous.

A number of the holly trees in the maze to the northward of the big pines have not recovered from their recent removal, but on the whole the holly has stood the ordeal well, and may soon be expected to be making strong growth.

Down near the Winter Gardens three water lily ponds are in course of construction. They are being made of rock and puddled clay. The intention is to supply them with the overflow of warmed water from the lily pond in the glass house, and with this encouragement the lilies ought to do very well.

The Gardens just now are very well worth a visit. Up by the Rhododendron Dell the rhododendrons, daffodils and primroses are displaying their lovely hues in profusion. Grape hyacinth makes a glory of a long bed in the azalea gardens. In the Winter Gardens primulas, cyclamen and cinerarias in the pride of their flowering strength make a riot of glorious colour to charm the imagination and gladden the heart of anyone. Graceful forsythia, pink peach and japonica are among the other flowers that may be enjoyed in their full beauty outside. In this work-a-day world, holding much that is neither pleasant nor beautiful, the Gardens just now offer a refreshment and delight that cannot be measured in words.

The good oil

The average housewife seems to have no realisation of the wonderful value of a little oil. Its occasional use not only prevents rust and deterioration, but in many cases also acts as a cleansing agent. Why not let it help this spring-cleaning season? Leather upholstery, hide bags and portmanteaux need oil, and in this case it should be Collan oil.

Rub well in after the leather has been dusted. A mixture of linseed oil and beeswax will restore the colour of neglected leather. After steel has been cleaned and polished it should be wiped over with a clean rag dipped in lubricating oil. It is almost impossible to see the very thin film which it leaves on the surface of the steel, yet that little is sufficient to keep the surface bright and prevent rust.

Florence oil is a splendid medium for polishing various shells. First of all washed in warm water and then rubbed well with this oil, they take on a brilliant finish.

Fill your boots, doll makers

In a list of decisions by the Minister published in the Gazette last week, materials for the manufacture or repair of dolls, and dolls’ wigs for manufacture or repair of dolls, are to be duty free. This revises a previous decision on this subject.

— ODT, 16.9.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)