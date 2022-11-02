Chambers meet in Dunedin

Seventh annual conference of the Association of NZ Chambers of Commerce, in Dunedin on November 1 and 2, 1922. — Otago Witness, 14.11.1922

Hammer of justice strikes blow

For the first time in the history of the Associated Chambers of Commerce of New Zealand their annual conference is being held this year in Dunedin. It opened its sessions in the city council chambers at 10am yesterday, when the Mayor (Mr J.S. Douglas) extended an official welcome to the delegates. In doing so, Mr Douglas expressed his thanks to the local Chamber of Commerce for the invitation to open so important a gathering. On behalf of the citizens, he extended a hearty and cordial welcome to delegates to the city. He need hardly tell them that the people of Dunedin wore very proud of their city and of its history and its pioneers. They recognised with pride that the foundation of many flourishing industries in other parts of the dominion had first been laid in Dunedin. He was pleased they were going to pay a visit to the hydro-electric works at Waipori, which would doubtless be of much interest to them as commercial men. He was pleased they had come to Dunedin to discuss these important questions affecting the whole dominion, and that representatives from the "Queen City of the North" had come to see that there was also a "Queen City of the South." (Applause.)

The only matter engaging the attention of a magistrate in the City Police Court yesterday morning was the determination of the ownership of an anvil which had formed the subject of an unsuccessful charge of theft heard about six months ago. The two applicants for the anvil, which in the interval had been retained by the police, were the person against whom the charge was preferred and the Dunedin Drainage Board, and as the former withdrew his application, the magistrate made an order handing it over to the board.

Colonial figure dies

Mrs Andrew Potts, who passed away at Tapanui last week in her seventy-eighth year, was another of the fast diminishing band of early pioneers. Shortly after coming to the colony she was married, her husband being then a shepherd on Glenkenich Station for Captain Mackenzie. Their first home was at Glenburnie Bush, and later at Woodside, where she resided about 40 years, and then retired to Tapanui. Her husband predeceased her 26 years ago. The family consists of two sons and seven daughters, all of whom are settled in homes of their own. In the early days, when kindly help was needed, especially in times of sickness, Mrs Potts was ever ready to render sympathetic help. She was a woman of high Christian character, and always lived up to her profession.

Orphanage ponders boys’ future

The annual report of the committee of the Anglican Memorial Home for Boys (Andersons Bay) says that the appointments of Mr and Mrs Gerrard as resident manager and matron respectively have been eminently satisfactory. The welfare of the boys could not be better safeguarded than it is under their parental care. Mr Gerrard wisely suggests that some training of the older boys in farm work may be of great value to them and to future employers when the time comes for them to leave the home. Already one request has been received from a farmer for such a boy. This training can be carried out in a small way at present, and may be a stepping stone to a larger scheme. — ODT, 2.11.1922