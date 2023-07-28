Game good for patients, staff

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Essential to dry out road tar
Up to the present the Dunedin City Council, when using coal tar for road-making purposes, has been content with the crude form of tar as it comes from the gas retorts. The true definition of tar for roadmaking purposes is the product freed from water. The bad state of disrepair of the roadway between the tram tracks in Lower High street is attributed by those in a position to offer an opinion to the use of undistilled tar. It is asserted in some quarters that New Zealand is the only country where crude coal tar is employed in roadmaking; but it is only a matter of time when only the distilled products will be used, as refining works in a fairly comprehensive scale have been established at Sockburn, near Christchurch, and it is understood that the Dunedin City Council has an order from this company a quantity of "stiltar" — namely, tar which has been dehydrated. The bituminous coals from which our gas supply is obtained is singularly high in water content, and the coal tar produced is consequently seriously prejudicially affected.
Cars versus harnessed animals
A deputation from Kuri Bush, which waited on the Taieri County Council yesterday, brought under the notice of the council the excessive speed at which motors are driven on the Kuri Bush-Brighton road. One of the speakers stated that he lost much time going with teams, as he could not take the risk of sending younger members of his family to drive the teams on account of the likelihood of accidents through motor speeding. Another member of the deputation stated he would not allow his man to take a team on to the road on certain days for the same reason. The deputation urged the council to take some urgent and drastic step to end the nuisance. The council, coming to no definite decision, was sympathetic, and no doubt the necessary
steps will be taken. — ODT, 28.7.1923
Compiled by Peter Dowden