Influenza hits troopship

Two of the Allied armoured cars operating in Arabia with the native tribesmen. - Otago Witness, 18.9.1918.

It is a melancholy announcement that the Minister of Defence has had to make concerning the effects of an outbreak of influenza, accompanied by pneumonia and acute bronchitis, in the troop-ship carrying the Fortieth Reinforcements.

The severity of the visitation is indicated in the record of sixty-five deaths at sea and nine after disembarkation. It is sad that men should be cut off in the prime of life in the firing line, and the present activity on the western front in which the New Zealanders have borne their share has been reflected in casualty lists that have brought sorrow to many a home. But at least those who there made the supreme sacrifice died facing the enemy and struck an effective blow for the great cause to which they had dedicated themselves. Those members of the 40th Reinforcements who have succumbed to a serious epidemic on the troopship, where the conditions must have rendered it unusually difficult to cope with the danger, have been cut off prematurely, before ever they reached the scene of their intended usefulness . . . To think of the soldier who sets forth, in no spirit of adventure, but with calm resolve to do his duty, whatever it may demand of him, by the side of his New Zealand comrades wherever he may be needed, only to die at sea, struck down by an insidious and invisible foe, is to contemplate an event that has necessarily a peculiar sadness . . .

DIC shareholding questioned

When an appeal by the D.I.C. on behalf of the company's secretary was before the Otago Military Service Board yesterday, Mr Crow (the manager) stated that the company had a capital of 250,000.

Mr Bell (a member of the board); ``But most of your shareholders are in Germany.'' Mr Bell: ``But, I have seen pages of their names in the New Zealand Gazette.'' Mr Brasch (who appeared for the appellants): ``Comparatively speaking, only a few shares.'' Mr Bell: ``It was over 100,000.''

Mr Crow: ``Some of our shareholders had lived in Dunedin and had later lived in Germany. These shares had been taken possession of by the Public Trustee and disposed of by him to Britishers according to statute law.'' Mr Bell: ``I see. I take it you are glad of the opportunity of making this statement, anyway.'' Mr Crow: ``Yes, very glad''.

Runaway caught

A lad about 15 years of age stepped up to a gangway on the ferry steamer on Saturday evening (says the Christchurch Press), and tendered payment for a ticket to Wellington to the purser.

The lad's behaviour aroused the suspicions of Constable Hislop, who suspected that the boy was running away from home. Upon closely questioning him it was found that such was the case.

He was therefore taken to the police station, and given some sound advice by Senior Sergeant Jackson, who released him on the understanding that he would return home.

Women at work

The Wairarapa News says:

``We have seen post lasses, baker girls, messenger girls, and girls working in the fields.

``The latest case to come under notice happened on Wednesday, when a woman was seen driving her husband's traction engine, and doing it capably and well.'' - ODT, 18.9.1918.