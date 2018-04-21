Irish conscription opposed

Mr T. J. Quayle’s residence at Tapanui. Mr Quayle has three sons at the war, one of whom has been through the Mesopotamia campaign and is now in India. — Otago Witness, 17.4.1918.

LONDON: The Sinn Fein conference has issued a manifesto denying the right of any external authority to impose conscription on Ireland.

The conference states that the passing of the Man-power Bill must be regarded as a declaration of war on Ireland, and as a direct violation of the rights of small nationalities. The conference adds: "We invite all to resist conscription by the most effective means possible."

The situation in Ireland is becoming increasingly dangerous. Crime and lawlessness have temporarily simmered down, but there are indications that a great storm is brewing. The fact that the Church has taken over control and will throw its entire weight into the struggle is regarded as of great significance. Maynooth, Waterford, and other theological colleges have disbanded in order to concentrate arrangements in connection with the anti-conscription pledge. Labour has declared a general holiday for Tuesday to enable the workers to sign the pledge. Meetings of protest have been organised all over the country. The prejudices of the people in Southern Ireland, where the Sinn Fein is highly organised, are fed by the wildest stories of the progress of the fighting.

Special prayer meetings

The special meetings for intercession were continued on Saturday night in the First Church. The Rev. R. S. Gray presided. There was a very large attendance, the church being nearly filled. Many prayers were offered, and the meeting was characterised by a profound spirit of confidence and thankfulness. The meetings will be continued every night this week in Knox Church. The Rev. A. Cameron will preside to-night. The secretary of the United Christian Council asks the various congregations to forgo, so far as possible, their usual mid-week prayer meetings, and concentrate on the Knox Church gatherings for intercession.

An after church united service of intercession was held in the Coronation Hall, St. Kilda last night. The service, which was very largely attended, was characterised by a spirit of deep impressiveness throughout.

High tide at Chathams

About 9 a.m. on March 21 a phenomenally high tide was experienced at the Chatham Islands, writes the correspondent of the Lyttelton Times. The water rose fully six feet higher than ever before known. Portions of the sandhills were swept away, a number of piles of the goods shed were undermined, and a quantity of timber on the wharf was washed away. No further damage was done. About noon the tide lessened and a heavy sou’-wester blew up, which did not abate until the end of four days. Little fishing could be done, owing to the rough weather.

Preservation coal

A strong company has had a party prospecting a coal lode at Gates’s, Preservation, with successful results (says the Western Star). The seam has a face of 20ft, and the party sank 40ft on it. The field shows an extent of eight miles. There is a good harbour for ships up to 2000 tons in the vicinity. The coal has been tested, and proved to be of high commercial value. The party are returning to the field, where further experiments will be made. — ODT, 22.4.1918.