A jolly good show

Mr J.C. Lloyd's first aged Jersey bull at the Waikouaiti A and P Society's summer show. — Otago Witness, 29.1.1924

Beautiful weather favoured the eleventh annual show of the Waikouaiti A and P Association, which was held on the Recreation Ground, Waikouaiti, on Friday. There was an attendance of about 1000, and the show was a decided success from every point of view. Mr J. Bitchener, MP for Waitaki, was in attendance. In the cattle section there was a slight falling off in entries, although the class of animal exhibited was well above the average. An improvement was noted in the sheep section, although all were crossbreds. There was only one entry of lambs, but the recent bad weather had had something to do with this.

The judge considered that there should nave been a heavy-weight section, as it was unfortunate for the better quality of sheep which would have been placed had this been the case. There was a considerable drop in draught horses, but the entries in the hack classes showed an increase, and many splendid animals were shown. As far as the competitions were concerned, the entries were fairly good, and some interesting contests were witnessed. The association’s officials carried out their duties with despatch, and there was no hitch in the day’s proceedings. The secretary (Mr J.W. Timmins) is deserving of praise for the excellent manner in which he kept things going.

The place to be

Dunedin is exceptionally fortunate in the number and nature of the holiday resorts almost at its door. By train, boat, ’bus and even tram, these are fed from the metropolis. North along the roadline for 39 or 40 miles, for up to 15 miles down the Otago Harbour, over at the Brighton coast, at nearby Tomahawk, are small, red-roofed settlements. Mostly, the erections that constitute them are modest to look at — two and three rooms constructed with an economy that has left its traces, some of them — but they are settlements that one is glad to see.

Three kinds of motorist

Reckless drivers may be divided into three classes: (1) Those who would be careful, but do not know how, lacking imagination or experience, or both. (2) Those who are indifferent, although they have the imagination and experience. (3) Those who are reckless by nature; many in this class have a vicious streak.

Those in the third class should be jumped on as frequently and as hard as possible. They are thugs of motordom, and should never be in possession of licences. Those in the second class may often be sufficiently aroused to exhibit care instead of indifference. They take the bitter facts of life coldly. Those who lack the imagination or experience to foresee road crises must be educated so that nothing escapes them, so that they can foresee every emergency, every traffic contingency, far enough in advance to apply the proper factor of safety. Imagination must be used. Caution must be practised. Education of drivers and adequate braking equipment will largely eliminate the accident problem. — by ‘Accelerator’

Brought up by the State

In the Juvenile Court on Saturday morning Mr H.W. Bundle SM committed a boy and a girl, whose parents were unable to maintain them, to the Caversham Industrial School, to be brought up in the Presbyterian form of religion. — ODT, 21.1.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden