A jolly good show

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The judge considered that there should nave been a heavy-weight section, as it was unfortunate for the better quality of sheep which would have been placed had this been the case. There was a considerable drop in draught horses, but the entries in the hack classes showed an increase, and many splendid animals were shown. As far as the competitions were concerned, the entries were fairly good, and some interesting contests were witnessed. The association’s officials carried out their duties with despatch, and there was no hitch in the day’s proceedings. The secretary (Mr J.W. Timmins) is deserving of praise for the excellent manner in which he kept things going.
The place to be
Dunedin is exceptionally fortunate in the number and nature of the holiday resorts almost at its door. By train, boat, ’bus and even tram, these are fed from the metropolis. North along the roadline for 39 or 40 miles, for up to 15 miles down the Otago Harbour, over at the Brighton coast, at nearby Tomahawk, are small, red-roofed settlements. Mostly, the erections that constitute them are modest to look at — two and three rooms constructed with an economy that has left its traces, some of them — but they are settlements that one is glad to see.
Three kinds of motorist
Reckless drivers may be divided into three classes: (1) Those who would be careful, but do not know how, lacking imagination or experience, or both. (2) Those who are indifferent, although they have the imagination and experience. (3) Those who are reckless by nature; many in this class have a vicious streak.
Those in the third class should be jumped on as frequently and as hard as possible. They are thugs of motordom, and should never be in possession of licences. Those in the second class may often be sufficiently aroused to exhibit care instead of indifference. They take the bitter facts of life coldly. Those who lack the imagination or experience to foresee road crises must be educated so that nothing escapes them, so that they can foresee every emergency, every traffic contingency, far enough in advance to apply the proper factor of safety. Imagination must be used. Caution must be practised. Education of drivers and adequate braking equipment will largely eliminate the accident problem. — by ‘Accelerator’
Brought up by the State
In the Juvenile Court on Saturday morning Mr H.W. Bundle SM committed a boy and a girl, whose parents were unable to maintain them, to the Caversham Industrial School, to be brought up in the Presbyterian form of religion. — ODT, 21.1.1924
Compiled by Peter Dowden