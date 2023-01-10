London cricketers on the way

The Marylebone Cricket Club touring team and Otago cricket team (right). — Otago Witness, 23.1.1923

On Friday, Saturday and Monday, the Marylebone Cricket Club team will play against Otago at Carisbrook.

The MCC team possesses some of the young English cricketers expected to represent England against Australia in the near future. The team is a good all-round one, containing some dashing batsmen, first-class bowlers and fieldsmen. Chapman especially is considered one of the finest fieldsmen yet seen in New Zealand. The team has plenty of variety in attack, though it has not a fast bowler. The matches in the North Island and in Christchurch have created a great deal of interest. It is now many years since we have had an English team in Dunedin, and this match should attract record attendances at Carisbrook. The MCC team will arrive tomorrow evening.



Three quid for train alarm

Following on the numerous accidents at level crossings recently, several being fatal, the Automobile Association carried a motion protesting against the continued neglect of the Railway Department in failing to provide efficient warning signals. One speaker said that a system of warning bells could be installed for £3 per crossing.



Bicycle race terms set

An application by W.H. Mathews to challenge John Walker for a cycling race has been granted by the New Zealand Athletic and Cycling Union. The race, to be held on Saturday, will be from Dunedin to Waihola and back. It will be called the Otago 50 Mile championship road race. Race terms include:

(1) No free wheel unless agreed upon by all the competitors;

(2) the winner of the event will have to be prepared to defend the title within a reasonable time, to be decided by the Otago Centre;

(3) should the winner not be challenged within a specified time the race will be re-run as an open event;

(4) all championship road races must be scratch events.

The race will start near His Majesty’s Theatre in Crawford St at 1pm.

— ODT, 10.1.1923; compiled by Peter Dowden



