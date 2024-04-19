Nice day on the harbour

Portobello, a popular weekend resort on Otago Peninsula. — Otago Witness, 20.5.1924 The glorious weather yesterday attracted many hundreds of people to the various harbour resorts, and the ferry services, which ran extra trips, were much patronised.

All the various bays attracted large numbers of visitors, and the trips to the Spit and Portobello also appealed to many, who, owing to the delightful day, spent more than a usually enjoyable time.

Carrot and stick approach

The use of carrots in conjunction with strychnine for poisoning rabbits has resulted in many inquiries being received by the growers around Christchurch for supplies of this vegetable. Government officers concerned with the control of the rabbit nuisance have recommended this method of destroying the too prolific "bunny." The method employed is to put out some untreated carrots for one night, and the following night to put out a supply that has been treated with strychnine. The demand for carrots apparently indicates that the method has been found successful. The present prices paid for carrots are reported to range from £3 10 shillings to £4 a ton. Years ago and in periods when they were not in demand for poisoning rabbits, the price was

as low as 15s a ton. Just now inquiries are being received from all parts of the South Island where the rabbit pest exists, and particularly from Central Otago, North Canterbury and Kaikoura. Last year one grower disposed of 50 tons in Central Otago, and just recently the sale of a line of 40 tons for a locality in North Otago was effected.

Scheduling the weather

By a miracle of luck our Great Military Pageant had sunshine and blue skies. In relation to weather it was a pure gamble, and the Goddess of Chance was kind. Perhaps she may continue to smile. Every day brings nearer the inevitable rainfall — even the pessimist admits that it must rain in the end — but if the rain could hold off and Waipori hold up until the Easter holidays pass, we should count it a favour. After that the deluge, and the sooner the better. — by ‘Civis’

Something old, something new

At the Trinity Methodist Church, Stuart street, on Thursday morning, Gwendoline Norma, daughter of Mrs Madeline Fielder, was married to Claude Henry Shackell, of Waimate. The Rev W. Walker performed the ceremony and Miss Hartley played the organ. The bride, who was given away by Mr John H. Bowman, wore a graceful gown of white charmeuse with sleeves and side panels of silver lace and a girdle of pearls fastened at the side with an ornament of pearls and brilliants. She wore a beautiful tulle veil bound to her head with leaves and ribbons of silver, and carried a slender shower bouquet of white roses and chrysanthemums. The bridesmaid, Miss Margaret Patricia Lumsden, wore an early Victorian frock of apricot taffeta with a deep berthe of silver lace. Her black brocade cloche hat was lined with silver and adorned with a large silver rosette, and she carried a bouquet of autumn leaves and chrysanthemums tied with golden-brown ribbons.

Playing fields reserved

In order that school children may have a definite and uninterrupted period of use of the various playing areas on the reserves, it has been decided by the Reserves Committee of the City Council that in future none of those areas shall be available for use by clubs for a period of two hours on the afternoon of every Wednesday. These hours are being reserved solely for the school children, who will have the uninterrupted use of the grounds. All sports associations have been notified accordingly. — ODT, 19.4.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden