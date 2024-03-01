Parks improve the city

Fun on the swings at Woodhaugh Gardens, in Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 25.3.1924 Steadily and systematically the little ornamental reserves that of late years have so greatly beautified the city are being increased in number and improved in general appearance.

The little shrubberies and wind screens that use up unsightly waste corners are now so frequent and so attractive to the eye as to be one of the characteristic features of the city. All this work is carried out under the skilled and sympathetic direction of the superintendent of reserves, Mr D. Tannock, who not only has a passion for replacing ugliness by beauty, but who knows well how to work effectively towards his ideal. And amid it all it is an added joy to see happily wandering a large troop of little school children, hand in hand, chattering their delight in the brightness and beauty of the scene. The teachers are with them, but find it no part of their duty to check innocent and natural childish ways of expression. Surely the little ones will gain more education in such a place on such a day as yesterday than from all the books that were ever read in a schoolroom.

Mercury-infused facial wax

Cosmetics can never really help a poor complexion; often they are positively harmful. The sensible, rational way is to actually remove the thin veil of stifling, half-dead scarf skin from the face, and give the fresh, vigorous and beautiful young skin underneath a chance to show itself and to breathe. This is best done in a very simple way, by merely applying mercolised wax at night, like cold cream, and washing it off in the morning. It absorbs the disfiguring cuticle gradually and harmlessly, leaving a brilliant natural complexion. Of course, this also takes with it all such facial blemishes as red blotches, tan, moth patches, sallowness, liver spots etc. The new skin is usually several degrees lighter, and finer in texture.

Better bird protection

A contribution to the discussion on the question of the destruction of native birds was made by Mr W. Goodlet, of the University Museum staff, in a lecture which he delivered at Wyndham last night. In the course of his remarks he condemned the protection that is afforded to stoats and weasels, saying it was a downright shame to tolerate them. He declared that they were more partial to birds than to rabbits, and that they would not only take all the defenceless New Zealand birds but would kill domestic fowls and attack infants and even adult human beings. Mr Goodlet suggested that Stewart Island should be created a sanctuary for native birds, and that boys and girls, as they grow up, should be taught to protect these birds.

Catlins folk visit city

Beautiful weather favoured the Catlins River schools excursion, which was held yesterday. The special train which brought the visitors to the city consisted of 19 carriages, containing about 780 children and 750 adults. All the schools in the Catlins branch from Tahakopa to Otanomomo were included. The train left Tahakopa at 6.25am, reaching Dunedin at 11.15. The return journey commenced at 4.35pm, the train being timed to reach Tahakopa at 9 o’clock. The visitors seemed to enjoy the outing to the full, finding their way to all the popular resorts about the city and busying themselves with shopping and the visiting of friends. — ODT, 1.3.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden