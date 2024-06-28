Performers take Oamaru

Valda Hordern, of Dunedin, the youngest competitor at the 1924 Oamaru Competitions Festival. — Otago Witness, 8.7.1924 Madame Reggiardo, of Dunedin, has returned from Oamaru, where three of her pupils were competing in the musical competitions. These pupils obtained awards in the vocal classes. Miss Valda Hordern, the youngest pupil in the competitions, gained one first and two seconds, Miss Hazel Hannan two firsts, and Miss Vanda Duncan two firsts and a third.

Get potting

Now that we are past the shortest day a start can be made with the potting and boxing of the bedding geraniums, the potting-up of fuchsias, heliotropes and ivy-leaved geraniums, to be used as standards in bedding-out schemes, and a sowing can be made of half-hardy annuals, onions, leeks, tomatoes and tuberous begonias. Plants indoors are also beginning to grow away now, and potting should be done from time to time. It is better to carry out this operation as soon as there is evidence of new growth: the young roots are ready to penetrate the new soil, and growth is not stunted. — by D. Tannock FRHS

‘Civis’ at odds with boss

To the editor: I challenge ‘Civis’ to bring to bear his "good sense, learning etc," and give us reasons why poisonous alcoholic liquors should be used as beverage. State the gains to humanity, and I will enumerate some of the losses and the voters will decide. ‘Civis’ complains that prohibitionists will proceed to coerce "in matters of their daily life and daily food." This is rubbish. We wish to prohibit nothing but drink. I ask ‘Civis’ and all who think with him to read Sir George Fenwick’s article on the liquor question in America. His closing words are, "My personal belief is that the benefits that will accrue will quite outweigh the evils." Does ‘Civis’ place Sir George amongst the "intellectual bankrupts?" I await his reply. — I am, etc, Charles Todd

Lining up for more power

The Electric Power and Lighting Committee reports that on Sunday last the final break through was made between the old tunnel at Waipori and the branch tunnel to the surge chamber. Some trimming up which still remains to be done will be attended to on Sundays when the plant is usually shut down for other purposes. The surge chamber is now in operation, and the pipe line has been filled. A start has been made with the drying out of the now generator, and it is probable that the machine will be ready for a load within a day or two. Applications for the following have accumulated during the past few months, and will be connected up as soon as possible after the new generator is in operation: 780 electric irons, 550 one-horsepower motors, 475 one-kilowatt heaters. There are a considerable number of other motors for which inquiries have been made, and there will, no doubt, be a big demand for more heating immediately restrictions shall have been removed.

Paris here we come

Interest in the project of constructing a tunnel beneath the English Channel from England to France has not been stifled by delay and disappointment. Sir Percy Tempest, joint general manager of the Southern Railway Co, issued a memorandum briefly referring to several important features. It states that the stratum of chalk marl — chalk largely infiltrated with clay — through which it is proposed to cut the tunnel, is continuous from Dover to Calais, and maintains its shape for a long time after cutting, its imperviousness to water evidenced by the fact that, in the trial heading of over a mile long, only three gallons of water per minute were met. It is proposed to line the tunnels with reinforced concrete. The total cost of construction at present-day prices is £29,000,000.

Houses’ cost, layout panned

Mr Sidey has presented a petition from the occupiers and purchasers of workers’ dwellings in Corstorphine road, Dunedin. They state that when rates and upkeep are taken into account they are paying about £2 per week, which is out of proportion to their wages. They say the houses are very plain and have the lavatory and bathroom together. There are no paths, no outbuildings and only a plain, cheap wire-netting fence, which affords no privacy. The houses are also inaccessible and too far removed from train and tram. — ODT, 28.6.1924