Pioneer passes

A scene on the Owaka River, with Jacob's Hill in the foreground. - Otago Witness, 1.1.1919.

In the passing away of Mr Donald Angus Cameron, who died at his residence, Glengalloch Station, Nokomai, on Tuesday, the dominion loses one of its pioneer run-holders and one who was well-known both in New Zealand and Australia.

Mr Cameron was born at Fort William, Scotland, in 1835, and sailed in 1854 for Australia. He took up sheep farming in South Australia and in Victoria, and later had the management of Mount Sturgeon Plains Station, the property of his uncle, Mr Alex Cameron, jun., popularly known as the ''King of the Penola''.

He came to New Zealand and in 1859, with two of his relatives, the late Mr Angus M'Donald, of Gore, and the late Mr Wm. Cameron, son of the well-known Lochaber stock-owner, he explored a large portion of the Lake Wakatipu district, and Locky River, Nevis River, Ben Nevis, and The Devil's Staircase were named after their prototypes in Lochaber and Glencoe, as also was Mount Cameron, on his present property, which he took up in 1859.

For 30 years after acquiring his run Mr Cameron contended against and overcame the rabbit pest, and was one of the few who survived the snows of '78. Mr Cameron was the last of the old pioneer settlers who retained possession of their original holdings in the Southland and Otago districts.

He was married in St. Patrick's Cathedral, Melbourne, in 1863, to Miss Margaret M'Donald. An enthusiastic Gael, Mr Cameron envinced unbounded interest in all matters Scottish, and he was the first Chief of the Highland Society of Southland.

He is survived by Mrs Cameron and five of a family - Misses F. and E. Cameron, Nokomai, Mrs Peter M'Cormick, Closeburn Station, Mr A. Cameron, manager Glengalloch Station, and Mr E. A. Cameron, lately manager of the Mabel Bush Estate.

Busy resort

Taieri Mouth is being favoured with the usual number of holiday-makers. All housing accommodation is full, and camps under canvas are plentiful. The weather has not been too pleasant, but on the whole an enjoyable time is being spent.

There have been some good catches of flounders and small fish, and boating has been very much in evidence since the opening of the holiday season.

Though the weather was stormy, the usual fireworks display was held on New Year's Eve in front of Mr W. R. Brugh's house.

The Bashful Boys Band supplied music, while well-known airs were sung in chorus by many campers. On New Year's Night a concert was held in the hall. An excellent programme was provided, and was received with applause by a large audience.

A dance followed the concert. A feature of the holiday has been the number of motor cars that have visited the district.

- ODT 3.11.1919.

COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.OTAGOIMAGES.CO.NZ