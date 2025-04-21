Road safety put on a pedestal

A new pillar marked "slow" and "keep left" diverts traffic from a row of cars parked in the centre of Crawford St, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 19.5.1925

A motor car direction pedestal has been erected at the intersection of Rattray and Crawford streets.

The pedestal stands about 6 feet high and has a flashing green light for night traffic. It has also printed on the four faces the direction "Keep to the left."

The idea is quite a new one in the city and has created much interest.

No contest for mayoralty

Nominations for the various local body elections, which take place on Wednesday, April 29, closed with the returning officers at noon yesterday.

The Mayor, Mr Harold Livingstone Tapley, being the only candidate nominated for the office of Mayor has been returned unopposed for a second period of office. For the election of 12 councillors, no fewer than 28 nominations have been received.

Classics, movies lead tastes

Asked by a Daily Times reporter yesterday whom he regarded as the most popular authors, Mr W.B. McEwan (librarian of the Dunedin Public Library) replied that the old authors held their own. The public taste for Dickens’s books was enormous and was well maintained year after year. Three-quarters of Dickens’s works would be out on loan. Strangely enough, Mrs Henry Wood’s novels were always in demand. There was always a demand for both the novels and essays of Robert Louis Stevenson.

The inquiry for books of poetry, plays, biography and travel was well maintained. Plays had become exceedingly popular recently. The demand for books of the type written by Zane Grey was insatiable. Much interest was taken in Shakespeare’s works. In the reference library, he said, there were about 130 volumes dealing with Shakespeare, and they were widely used. He had found that when a book was to be shown on the screen there was a great demand for it, and for books by the same author.

Whip-around for road upgrade

The Government having promised a subsidy towards the cost of the Green Island-Taieri Mouth road, providing the users of the road can raise £200, an effort is being made to collect the necessary sum. Users of this popular road are asked to assist in raising the sum required. Mr McIntosh, a member of the Taieri County Council, has already secured a number of subscriptions.

Polio affects shoe sales

The manager of a well-known Dunedin bootmaking firm was asked by a Daily Times reporter yesterday if the demand for footwear were increasing with the coming of winter. His reply was that what they were waiting for, at the present time, was the removal of the infantile paralysis restrictions, as with the opening of the schools mothers would want to fit their children out with proper footwear.

During the time of the restrictions women were not coming into town so often, and many children were running about barefooted. These factors had the effect of considerably reducing sales.

Fever hospital made available

The Hospital Committee of the Otago Hospital Board recommends that the request from the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition Co for the use of the infectious diseases hospital, Lake Logan, be granted as from October 1, 1925, when the board will vacate it, at a rental at the rate of £6 per week.

— ODT, 21.4.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)