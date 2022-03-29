Society opposes relocations

— Otago Witness, 14.3.1922.

At a meeting yesterday afternoon of the committee of the Dunedin Amenities Society, Mr A. Bathgate presiding, the proposals to remove the Dr Stuart statue and the Cargill monument were discussed. The following motions were carried: — "That this society disapproves of placing the Stuart statue in the centre of the tramway balloon loop, and recommends that it be erected on the site at the northern end of the Early Settlers’ Hall; that in the opinion of this Society the space in the centre of the tramway loop should be left open and free from any obstruction other than a simple plot of grass and flowers, without trees or shrubs; that the City Council he requested to have the Cargill monument put into repair, and that this committee advocates that the monument be retained in its present position."

Weather devastates crops

Inquiries made from representative farmers from Oamaru to Edendale who attended the ram fair yesterday showed that the extraordinary weather of the last few weeks, besides bringing harvesting to a standstill, has had a very serious effect on the oat and wheat crops throughout the whole country south of Dunedin. The crops are still standing in the stook, already the grain is sprouting, and it seems likely that most of it will have to be sold as second or third class grain. This is all the more unfortunate, as sowing was generally on a larger scale than last year, and the crops promised to be heavy.

In North Otago the weather did not settle down wet as it did farther south and the farmers were able to get their crops in all round Oamaru and south to Waihemo.

Most of the crops in the Tokomairiro district are ruined, according to Mr T. H. Russell, and the farmers are feeling greatly depressed at the failure of the year’s work.

The Taieri farmers are in much the same position as those of Tokomairiro, having sown heavily and been caught. Mr Jas. Millar, of Braemore, Maungatua, says, however, that provided care is taken of the corn when it begins to dry, not a great deal should be lost.

The Tuscan wheat was standing the unfavourable conditions fairly well, but the Velvet was suffering; it was always the worst. This season was the worst in his recollection. Most of the Taieri crop was in the stook; there was very little in stack, and only odd patches not cut. Mr Edwin Smith, Greenfield, said almost the whole of the wheat crop was in the stook, and had been for the past month, with the result that most of it was sprouting. The districts round the upper end of the Tapanui line at Crookston and Moa Flat have apparently fared no better than the rest of South Otago.

Military stores sell well

A sale of military stores was commenced at Kensington Hall by Messrs E.L. Macassey and Co yesterday, and was continued for several hours. The articles offered at auction are too numerous to refer to in detail, but amongst them were suits such as men wore when engaged in magazine work, which are minus buttons, owing to the dangerous nature of the occupation. Quilts, blankets, rope-soled boots, shearlegs, trucks, rope, anchors, and electric torches, and an immense variety of electrical instruments and contrivances. The results of the auctioneer’s efforts were that a very large quantity of the goods was disposed of, but there still remains a great deal unsold.

— ODT, 29.3.1922.