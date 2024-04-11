Tussle for bronze position

Bronze doors for State Fire Insurance buildings, Wellington. Designed by Price and Gunner, Architects of Wellington; made in Dunedin by A. and T. Burt. 13 feet high, opening about 7ft and weighing over 15 hundredweight (762kg). Base and cap of the two front columns belong to the Doric order of Architecture. They are of marble with massive bronze caps and plinths. Otago Witness, 13.5.1924

We published on Saturday last a description of what was said to be the first bronze doorway cast in New Zealand, involving one of the biggest jobs in bronze casting ever executed in Dunedin, if not in New Zealand, the manufacturers being Messrs G. Methven and Co.

We are informed that the work to which reference was then made is not the first door of bronze work manufactured in Dunedin, and that it is not by any means the largest bronze work cast in Dunedin. It is claimed that larger undertakings were the bronze columns of ornamental design for the New Zealand Insurance Buildings in Auckland, and also the bronze columns and doors for the State Fire Department’s new buildings, Wellington, made and cast by A. and T. Burt, in their Dunedin works.

Massey opens paper mill turbine

Yesterday was a red letter day for Mataura, when the Prime Minister (Hon W.F. Massey) was present officially to open the new and commodious buildings erected by the New Zealand Paper Mills Co and to start the new gigantic machine which has recently been imported and erected. A vertical turbine was completed in December of last year, and represented the last word in hydroelectric generation. Unfortunately a drought had existed for some months and it had been having a very serious effect upon the amount of water in the Mataura River. In consequence the company was only able to run the new plant to a small portion of its efficiency. However, the company was looking forward to the river rising to its ordinary level, when this mill would he able to supply at full capacity up to 6000 tons of paper per annum. Mr Massey said it gave him the greatest of pleasure to declare the building open, and officially to start the new machinery running. He never dreamt that such an immense plant was housed in those buildings until he entered the doors.

Lights stay on

It is satisfactory to learn that the level of water behind the 38-foot dam at Waipori at 2 o’clock yesterday was exactly the same as the level at 2 o’clock on Tuesday. The electric power and lighting department of the City Council is therefore holding its own, so to speak. All the factories will be supplied with power as usual today and till midday tomorrow. Lighting will also be available for the military pageant on Saturday night. The trams will not run on Sunday. It is expected that all industries will be able to run at full power till Thursday night of next week, when the Easter holidays will intervene.

3 trains a week for Dunback

It is understood that the Railway Department contemplates altering the timetable for trains on the Waihemo branch so that they will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, thus enabling passengers from Dunback to join the Christchurch-Invercargill express train, which runs on those days.

This change will also be welcomed by graziers, who at present are obliged to truck their Burnside market stock at Palmerston.

No parry or pūkeko season

The Otago Acclimatisation Society endeavoured to persuade the Minister of Internal Affairs (the Hon R.F. Bollard) to sanction a short season for the shooting of paradise ducks and pukeko, as otherwise many paradise ducks would be poisoned by the settlers. The Minister replied, stating that the conservator of fish and game had reported that paradise ducks could only be found in any number in two or three places. He had decided that an open season for even one week would not be justified, and as pukekos were also scarce, he regretted he could not alter his decision.

Minister seen off

On Monday the congregation of the Presbyterian Church at Alexandra bid farewell to their minister (the Rev Jas. Standring), who has for the past seven years acted as minister in Alexandra, Clyde, Earnscleugh, Galloway and Fruitlands.

— ODT, 11.4.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)