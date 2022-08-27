US anti-booze campaigner to visit

American alcoholic liquor prohibition campaigner Mary Harris Armour, invited to New Zealand by the Womens' Christian Temperance Union. — Otago Wit ness, 22.8.1922

Brighton road a shocker

The monthly meeting of the North East Valley branch of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union was held in the Institute on Thursday afternoon, a fair attendance being present. It was decided to send a message of welcome to Dr Mary Armour, who at the invitation of the WCTU is visiting the dominion on a lecturing tour in connection with the prohibition campaign.

A motorist with a very long experience informs me that the road from Green Island to Brighton is at present in a shocking state. Indeed, he says it has not been as bad for 20 years. It is to be hoped, in view of the fact that Brighton has become a popular and a comparatively populous seaside resort, that some improvement may be speedily effected. The local Motor Club will doubtless use its influence towards improvement, and I hope to hear of the road receiving attention at an early date. — by ‘Accellerator’

Mary’s thanks for taonga

In thanking the Arawa tribe for the wedding present they sent her, Princess Mary wrote to the Prime Minister of New Zealand: "May I ask you to express to the Arawa tribe my most grateful thanks for the wonderful symbolic gift which they have sent to me, and for the loyal and affectionate good wishes by which their present was accompanied. Will you tell them that from henceforth I shall always count Taingaru among my greatest treasures, and shall never look at this beautiful token without remembering the loyal friends from whom it came and the long history it has had among their warriors both in peace and war."

Footage pored over by censors

During the last year, 2432 pictures, of a total length of 5,672,720 feet, were examined under the New Zealand film censorship; of these 41 were rejected and 203 were passed subject to eliminations. Nine appeals against the decision of the censor were heard, of which number five were dismissed and four were allowed subject to certain excisions.

Kiwis dig deep for foreign aid

In the course of a speech at the opening of the Agricultural and Horticultural School in Belgium, Sir James Allen referred to the generous donations made by the people of New Zealand for relief purposes overseas. The Belgian Ambassador showed considerable interest in what the High Commissioner had said, and asked for a specific statement of the amounts contributed. The High Commissioner has had such a statement prepared, and has sent it to the Belgian Ambassador. The figures show the amounts contributed for relief purposes overseas up to June 30, 1922: Belgian Orphan Fund £23,161, Fonds du Roi Albert £5,000, Belgian Relief £326,330, Dominion schools’ contribution to Belgian Children’s Fund £18,364, Government subsidy to Belgian Fund £228,145, Other Belgian Funds £6,917, Grants from NZ Sheepowners’ Fund £20,000, Save the Children Fund £60,416, Russian Famine Fund £6,816, European Students’ Relief £65, Chinese Famine Fund £921, For other Allies £43,951, Relief in United Kingdom £22,301, British Red Cross £332,440, British Navy Relief £123,922, New Zealand hospital ships £67,555, New Zealand

Comforts Fund £180,713.

First possum hunting season

For the first time provision was made for an open season for the taking or killing of opossums during the month of June last year, says the annual report by the Internal Affairs Department. Large numbers of these animals were taken, principally in the Otago, Wellington, and Southland acclimatisation districts, comparatively few being taken in other parts of the dominion.

Special provision has been made to enable orchardists to destroy opossums at any time in any registered orchard, and also in certain areas in fruitgrowing districts, and in addition provision is being made to enable the destruction of those animals on any land within half a mile of any orchard. — ODT, 28.8.1922