Visitors draw, visit late mate

Members of the visiting Victoria cricket team visit the grave in Dunedin of Harry Graham, who played cricket for Australia and later for Otago while serving as Otago Boys' High School coach. — Otago Witness, 3.3.1925

The Otago team put up a fine performance against the Victorian eleven at Carisbrook yesterday afternoon.

When stumps were drawn on Saturday night Otago had no wickets down for 69, the local team’s total then being 41 behind the visitors’ first innings’ score. On resuming yesterday morning in fine weather and on a nice, easy wicket the two not-out batsmen played sound cricket, and carried the score to 117 before Shepherd (60) was caught by Mayne off Hartkopf. The Otago skipper declared with two wickets down for 272. When they went to the wickets for their second strike the visitors wanted 163 runs to win, and they had an hour to play. They were therefore set an impossible task. The spectators, however, had the opportunity of seeing Mayne, the Victoria captain, play a finished innings for 38.

The members of the Victorian cricket team visited the grave of Harry Graham, the old Victorian and international player, yesterday morning. A wreath was placed on the grave as a token of remembrance. The late Mr Graham came to Dunedin about 20 years ago, and played for Otago and New Zealand. He died a few years later and was buried in the Southern Cemetery.

Conditioner

If your hair is dull and faded-looking or you have been tempted to use peroxide to brighten it and it has assumed that "burnt-straw" look which peroxided hair so often has, try what a hot oil shampoo will do for you. Loosen the hair and massage the scalp till it feels warm and glowing, and heat a little pure oil of sweet almonds or pure olive oil by placing the bottle in a bowl of hot (not boiling) water. Then rub the warm oil well into the roots and over the hair. Wrap the head in a soft towel and leave for an hour. Then shampoo in the usual way, and you will be surprised at the improvement in the appearance of your hair.

Delights of Waipori Gorge

Leaving the city to come suddenly upon the Taieri plains brings the realisation that, in the country beyond, Dunedin possesses an additional asset of unusual beauty. To journey on and finally enter the bush-clad Waipori Gorge brings the climax to a run unequalled in charm and interest by anything of its kind within easy reach of any of New Zealand’s main centres.

Dunedin people should realise what a wonderful asset they possess in the beautiful gorge of Waipori. Following the banks of its boulder-strewn river bed and climbing upward through the glories of the beech forest to come at last on the power house, buried in the depths of a mountain gorge, is to experience a series of delightful sensations.

The beech forest has a charm of its own quite different from that of any other bush in the dominion. The glossy green of the foliage is relieved with brilliant splashes of yellow and red and gold where the leaves are changing colour in their various stages of evolution. High up the towering slopes this forest climbs in waves of many shaded tints culminating along the summits in the sage-green of manuka scrub. From the power house, rising by a steep grade providing fascinating glimpses of the bush-clad gorge, the road emerges suddenly on to rolling tussock country. In the glorious scenery of the gorge, Dunedin possesses features which visitors will hail as something entirely fresh and delightful. The wonderful beech forest of the Waipori should be jealously guarded by the citizens of Dunedin and made a playground for all time.

— ODT, 24.2.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)