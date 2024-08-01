Wembley: expo yes, whare no

Main entrance to the New Zealand court at the British Empire Exhibition, Wembley, London. — Otago Witness, 28.10.1924

Goats, geese in Fiordland

On the day after their arrival in London, the whole of Mr T.W. Ratana’s party of Maoris visited the British Empire Exhibition at Wembley. They were naturally impressed with the enormous extent of it. After spending some time in the New Zealand Pavilion, the party went to the Maori House, Mata-Atua. As was only to be expected, the artificial expedients for the panel work were the first things to arrest their attention, and their horror of anything of this kind in what should be a sacred house entirely obliterated any other impressions they might have had with regard to the carvings. The few trifles in the shape of mats that New Zealand had sent to appear in an expensive cabinet, which occupies a central position in the house, could only be an insult to them. As one of the party remarked: "The mats they are showing there are merely what we use to wipe our feet on. It is the worst exhibit in the whole exhibition." There was evidently no intention of making a special show of Maori work, but it seems unfortunate that the rubbish that was sent over should have been displayed at all. It has evidently gone to the heart of the Maoris, who are now over here unofficially. During their visit to the New Zealand Pavilion the party gave a small entertainment on the lawn, consisting of music, a poi dance and a haka. — by ODT London correspondent

Visitors to Lake Te Anau, who have recently had the opportunity of inspecting the more remote shores of the lake, report that the Canadian wild geese which were liberated some years ago have established themselves there, while the blue duck have also been found to be fairly plentiful. The visitors also gained a good deal of evidence during their trip of the ravages of wild goats, which, in many places, were found to have destroyed many of the native trees in a similar manner to the depredation caused by the deer.

‘Death ray’ inventor legs it

The Air Ministry states regarding the negotiations which have taken place with Mr Grindell Matthews, the inventor of the so-called Death Ray: "Mr Matthews was accordingly offered an immediate opportunity to demonstrate the stopping by means of his ray, of a small petrol motor (such as an ordinary motor-cycle engine) to be provided by the Government. He was not asked to disclose any information as to the means by which the rays were produced or the nature of the rays themselves. If this test proved successful he was to be paid £1000 immediately, the only condition being that he would allow the Government 14 days to consider the basis of further financial negotiations for the purchase or development of his invention. Mr Grindell Matthews has refused this offer, and it is understood that he has left the country."

Frost’s role in tillage

To hear a Taieri farmer yesterday complaining about the "terrible" weather seemed to a Daily Times reporter to be rather incongruous. The speaker went on to say how greatly preferable 10 times more frost would be. The city resident is quite content with the present conditions, but it may not have struck him that hard frosts are just as important as warm sunshine and an abundance of rain. Large areas of the Taieri Plain have already been ploughed, and the discs are now contributing their share towards tilling the soil. But, whereas frost breaks up the soil and reduces it to a state which facilitates the work of the harrows, the continual sunshine is making this surface so hard that it cannot be brought to the condition of fineness necessary to give the best results.

Tobacco cultivation touted

A strong effort is being made to encourage the cultivation of tobacco in New Zealand for local manufacture. It has been found that the best blends are obtained by utilising leaf from different districts, and the manufacturers are holding out every inducement to growers by supplying them with the necessary seed and taking their output at varying prices up to 2 shillings per pound. Just at present the factory is working at full capacity, but additional machinery is being installed to deal with the increased business offering, and during this month an effort is being made to increase the cultivation. The seed is now being planted, for planting out in September, and the crop yields about 800 pounds of leaf to the acre. — ODT, 1.8.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden