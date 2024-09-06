When no King on Plunket throne

Dominion conference of the Royal New Zealand Society for the Health of Women and Children (Plunket Society), held in Wellington. Society founder Dr Truby King is eighth from front left. — Otago Witness, 23.9.1924 Wellington, September 5: The Plunket Society resolved that, in view of the increasing demands by the Government on Dr Truby King’s services, the need for an understudy should be considered without delay. Dr King approved of the remit, and mentioned that the Plunket work was really a woman’s work. In his opinion, Miss Patrick, director of Plunket nursing, would make an excellent successor. The conference decided to provide a bursary at the Dunedin Medical School to train a student to take Dr Truby King’s place.

Growth industry

Evidences of the growing emphasis being placed on Sunday school work by churches may be found in many quarters. The superintendent of the South Dunedin Presbyterian School mentioned at the annual meeting of the congregation this week that it is intended to have the school buildings extended shortly. With a roll number of 480 it will be understood that very extensive accommodation is required.

Gender mansplained

I learn with interest that in Wellington the National Council of Women has been able in some way to interview the National Council of Men. A member from that city said: "At the recent deputation to the House they had a much better reception than on previous occasions. At least they had not been told that ‘woman’s place was the home’." The House did not tell them that? Then, the House owes to itself an apology. In or out of the House, there is not a husband and father anywhere who does not hold that women’s place is the home. It cannot be denied that in the general scheme of things the vocation of woman is marriage. If Nature meant women to compete with men in the tasks of life outside the home, Nature would have given them stronger

arms and legs, and in some other way than the present way would have arranged for the continuance of the species. — by ‘Civis’

Route past hospital confirmed

The Tramways Committee has decided not to accede to the request of a deputation of medical men and representatives of the Hospital Board who asked that the new tramline to Pelichet Bay should not be taken down Frederick street past the Hospital. The committee is reporting on the matter in the following terms "The representations of the hospital authorities relative to the proposed tramway have received careful consideration. As the council is aware, the matter of the most suitable route to serve the Pelichet Bay area has already been the subject of very close investigation on several occasions. The Frederick street route was selected as that offering the best prospect of providing for the needs of the residents in the Pelichet Bay area, and the large area of reclaimed land adjoining, which will no doubt become closely settled. It is the natural line of communication for serving the district in question, in that it branches off from the penny section in George street. There is no other route which offers such decided advantages." — ODT, 6.9.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden