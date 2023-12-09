Wireless distraction

The stricken crew of the schooner Jean Dundonald Duff about to be rescued by the Shaw Savill and Albion ship Arawa. — Otago Witness 11.12.1923

A generous benefactor

An amusing experience occurred on Sunday morning last, when two of Dunedin’s leading amateur wireless enthusiasts motored through to Waikouaiti. They took a one-valve set with a low temperature 11/2 volt valve. On arrival there the two enthusiasts stopped outside the private hotel and rigged up a "rough-and-ready'' aerial and earth, all the items, which were broadcasted from 4YA being received. Quite a crowd gathered, and the boardinghouse people became so fascinated that they forgot about the midday meal and returned to the kitchen to find the cabbage boiled, dry and the dinner spoilt. However, they were somewhat pacified by the two promising to return tomorrow evening to put on a good entertainment.

By the will of the late Miss Margaret Murphy (South Dunedin) institutions of the Roman Catholic Church receive legacies. These include £500 to the Bishop of Dunedin for the education of a priest, to the Little Sisters of the Poor at Anderson’s Bay £100, to the South Dunedin Roman Catholic Orphanage £200, to the St. Vincent de Paul Society £50, to the Christian Brothers £50, to the Rev. Father Lynch for his mission £100, to St. Patrick’s Church, South Dunedin, proceeds of the sale of shares, Sisters of St. Joseph at Port Chalmers £100, the residue (if any) to Rev. Father Lightheart (Rotorua) for his mission.

A fine crop

At the Hampden School yesterday Master Lance Stevenson, the winner of the first prize in the Otago Expansion League’s competition for school pupils, received the trophies he had won. The prize consisted of a gold watch suitably inscribed, which was presented on behalf of the league by Mr E. Tamblyn, who eulogised the fine work put in by the winner, as shown by his remarkable record of over 22 tons of potatoes to the acre. Mr Tamblyn hoped that the pupils of the school who had entered for this year’s competition would endeavour to beat even that fine performance.

Run on banking stocks

The Dunedin Stock Exchange experienced an unusually busy period this week and a large number of sales have been effected, Bank of New Zealands and Waihis being exceptionally active. Since Friday last there have been 12 sales of Waihis, the prices ranging from 28s 6d to 29s 6d, former figure ruling towards the end of the week. Bank of Australasias have been available throughout the week at between £13 2s 6d and £13 5s, but no offers have been forthcoming.

Central Otago Show

There was a particularly fine entry of merino rams at the Central Otago Agricultural and Pastoral Association's annual show, which was held at Omakau on Wednesday. The quality of the exhibits was so high that the judge expressed the opinion that there would he no better exhibit in the South Island. The weather for the show was ideal, and there was a large attendance of residents of Omakau and neighbouring districts. Sheep generally were of a good quality, and the entries were satisfactory. Mr A. C. Sooullar, of the Matakanui Station, secured the cup for most points in sheep. Draught horses were few, but good, the mares causing much favourable comment. Of light horses there was a good entry of animals of a fine stamp, and competition was keen. Jumping contests were interesting, and some creditable performances were witnessed. — ODT, 9.12.1923