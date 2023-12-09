Wireless distraction

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A generous benefactor
By the will of the late Miss Margaret Murphy (South Dunedin) institutions of the Roman Catholic Church receive legacies. These include £500 to the Bishop of Dunedin for the education of a priest, to the Little Sisters of the Poor at Anderson’s Bay £100, to the South Dunedin Roman Catholic Orphanage £200, to the St. Vincent de Paul Society £50, to the Christian Brothers £50, to the Rev. Father Lynch for his mission £100, to St. Patrick’s Church, South Dunedin, proceeds of the sale of shares, Sisters of St. Joseph at Port Chalmers £100, the residue (if any) to Rev. Father Lightheart (Rotorua) for his mission.
A fine crop
At the Hampden School yesterday Master Lance Stevenson, the winner of the first prize in the Otago Expansion League’s competition for school pupils, received the trophies he had won. The prize consisted of a gold watch suitably inscribed, which was presented on behalf of the league by Mr E. Tamblyn, who eulogised the fine work put in by the winner, as shown by his remarkable record of over 22 tons of potatoes to the acre. Mr Tamblyn hoped that the pupils of the school who had entered for this year’s competition would endeavour to beat even that fine performance.
Run on banking stocks
The Dunedin Stock Exchange experienced an unusually busy period this week and a large number of sales have been effected, Bank of New Zealands and Waihis being exceptionally active. Since Friday last there have been 12 sales of Waihis, the prices ranging from 28s 6d to 29s 6d, former figure ruling towards the end of the week. Bank of Australasias have been available throughout the week at between £13 2s 6d and £13 5s, but no offers have been forthcoming.
Central Otago Show
There was a particularly fine entry of merino rams at the Central Otago Agricultural and Pastoral Association's annual show, which was held at Omakau on Wednesday. The quality of the exhibits was so high that the judge expressed the opinion that there would he no better exhibit in the South Island. The weather for the show was ideal, and there was a large attendance of residents of Omakau and neighbouring districts. Sheep generally were of a good quality, and the entries were satisfactory. Mr A. C. Sooullar, of the Matakanui Station, secured the cup for most points in sheep. Draught horses were few, but good, the mares causing much favourable comment. Of light horses there was a good entry of animals of a fine stamp, and competition was keen. Jumping contests were interesting, and some creditable performances were witnessed. — ODT, 9.12.1923