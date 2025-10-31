Belief in the value of compassion strong in the New Zealand psyche

A ferry not missed was tribute to the Kiwi willingness to lend a hand. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A few years ago, my wife and I were heading to the North Island to help with a wedding.

We drove up to Picton, staying a night in Christchurch and completing the journey the next day.

I had carefully booked a return trip, and we were very much looking forward to the break.

We arrived in Picton, and duly lined up with our tickets, handing them to the very friendly person in the ticket office.

He disappeared for a few minutes, and I was wondering what had happened when he returned and apologised for the delay but said he had to check whether there was enough room on the boat for us.

I was completely confused until he pointed out that we were a day late for our sailing.

Our hearts sank as we realised — we’d just completely confused the days and dates and, frustratingly, there was no-one to blame but ourselves.

Nek minnit ...

He handed us a brand-new ticket and whispered "don’t worry mate, we’ve got you sorted".

I don’t think I’ve ever been so thankful to live in New Zealand.

A similar story came my way just a couple of days ago when a friend of ours who is a dairy farmer down south found himself without power and unable to milk the cows.

He managed to find a generator, but there was no electrician to connect it to the mains in the shed. He was desperate, so the next day he turned up at the office of the local power company.

He repeated the problem to the person on the front desk and within two minutes had someone arranged to connect a much better generator to his shed.

This helpfulness makes me proud to live in New Zealand and it reminds me of why we are, essentially, a Christian country.

We are a Christian country because we believe in the value of compassion, and we believe this because compassion was also at the heart of the person of Jesus.

Describing the motivation of Jesus, Matthew’s Gospel says this in Chapter 9 ...

"When he saw the crowds, he had compassion on them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd."

"Harassed and helpless" described anyone whose whole annual income was about to disappear (my cow cocky friend) or someone who turns up a day late for the sailing of the Cook Strait ferry.

And it describes many more people who fall on hard times and just need a hand up, and I’m not talking about our social welfare system, good though that is.

I’m talking about people with a face and a warm smile.

People who turn up to help.

People who don’t ask for anything in return.

People who jump but don’t judge.

Anne Lamott’s meditation on love and the necessity of love in this world illustrates this well.

The story goes like this: A mum is tucking in her daughter at night and gives a warm comforting cuddle and says "God is with you, always, you do not need to be afraid" and leaves as usual.

Well this wee girl waits a bit but then calls out "Mum, I’m scared."

So Mum comes into her room again and gives a hug and maybe a little fluffy toy and says again, "it is OK, God is with you, now go to sleep dear."

Well this happens yet again finally Mum thinks "OK, this is the last."

So she goes in and tucks the girl in again and says "God is with you" and the wee girl pipes up and says "Yes I know, but I need someone with skin on."

Compassion requires someone with skin on.

■ Richard Dawson is the minister at Leith Valley Presbyterian Church.