Cuts come at a high cost

An architect’s drawing of what the new Dunedin hospital might look like.

It is well documented that health workers in New Zealand are overworked and exhausted. Chronic underinvesting in staff and facilities is now the norm.

In January, the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) launched a petition urging the Government to reverse the announced cuts to the new Dunedin hospital and to fully fund and equip the inpatient building as outlined in the detailed business case.

The petition was a way to express our distress that yet again, underinvestment in the health of southern people was seen by the Government as acceptable.

Many staff (including NZNO members) provided clinical input into the new hospital build design, resulting in a detailed business case (DBC) that was accepted by the Cabinet.

It is no secret that the health system in the region is already under pressure from increasing patient numbers and demand from an ageing population, so the decision to make cuts to the design makes little sense.

The amount saved is a small percentage of the overall budget for the inpatient build.

Our main areas of concern are as follows:

The removal of the publicly funded PET scan will continue to entrench inequalities into our health system, where those who can afford it or who have medical insurance have access to a PET scan and those who cannot afford it do not.

The cost of accessing a PET scan through our service is almost $4000.

It is extremely concerning to have confirmed that the areas that are supposed to be shelled for additional beds (as on the Mental Health Services for Older People ward) and operating theatres are actually to be used for workspaces, equipment storage and clinical engineering.

The old Cadbury chocolate factory dairy building will now be used to deliver up to 2000sq m of space as part of the scope of services for the inpatient building.

This includes collaborative workspaces which previously we were informed would be near our clinical areas. The old dairy building will need significant rework to make it fit for purpose and staff will need to travel between the two buildings.

New Zealand currently has a nursing workforce shortage of more than 4000. Until recently Te Whatu Ora had an advantage in recruiting available nurses as wages on offer were higher than most other sectors. As nurses in other sectors are making gains in the pay parity battle, this recruitment advantage is under threat. Workplace attractiveness will play an increasing role in where nurses choose to work.

Our concerns have been shared by Mayor Jules Radich and the Dunedin City Council and we are delighted that they have adopted our petition as part of their own "they save, you pay" campaign.

The decision to make cuts to the new Dunedin hospital may have begun as a financial decision, but the decision to continue with those cuts in the face of mounting criticism from clinicians is a political decision.

A detailed business case had been accepted and then a deliberate decision has been made to renege on that.

Obviously, the Government has faith that the cuts to the new hospital rebuild will not affect the outcome of the upcoming election. Time will tell if that faith is justified.