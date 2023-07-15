Letters to the Editor: atheism, elections and white supremacy

Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including former mayor Aaron Hawkins' comments on the new university logo, Joe Bennett's opinion piece on the beauty of language in the King James Bible, and hedging your bets at the next election.

Furore at comments regarding logo change

What a pathetic comment today (ODT, 12.7.23) from ex-mayor Aaron Hawkins regarding his post about changing the Otago University logo. Referring to the current coat of arms as basically a symbol of white supremacy is quite disgusting. My suggestion is that he stay quiet on matters he knows nothing about.

Michael McCarrigan

Dunedin

What does it mean?

I am very disappointed that the University of Otago has decided to change its logo. Not only is it a waste of money at a time when the university is struggling financially but it is also a break with tradition and continuity. I went to the University of Aberdeen, founded in 1495. It still has the same logo that it had 52 years ago when I graduated. I very much resent Aaron Hawkins’ comment about white supremacy. That is nonsense.

I also cannot see any reason for changing the Māori name of the university. What does Whakaihu mean? I couldn’t find it in my 750-page dictionary of modern Māori. I know what a waka is. I studied te reo for more than two years, first at Otago and then at the Te Ara Reo Māori course, a part of Te Wananga o Aotearoa but most of the recent Māori names given to organisations make no sense to me.

Jane Campbell

Māori Hill

Appropriate thoughts?

I was appalled to read in the ODT this morning that the ex-mayor of Dunedin reportedly tweeted that the decision for the university was "whether to back their work with mana whenua, or buckle to the pressure of white supremacy". Comments like this effectively shut down any open debate in society so it was no surprise that almost three-quarters of those surveyed by the university supported the proposed rebrand. To oppose the university’s proposal is now seen as racist to the likes of Aaron Hawkins.

There are other countries such as China and North Korea where ordinary citizens must hold "appropriate" thoughts and views and any opposition is shut down. Does New Zealand now rank alongside these totalitarian states?

Dianne Rooney

North East Valley

Aaron Hawkins replies: White supremacy isn’t just Romper Stomper or the Christchurch mosque attacks. It is the sum total of systems and structures that privilege people like me. Its effects are widely felt by Māori, and can be seen in the inequities that persist in health, justice and, yes, education. Once we’re aware of these inequities, we have a choice between ignoring them and changing them.

In working towards becoming a Treaty-centric institution; building their relationship with mana whenua; and addressing the issues raised in the PhysEd School review, the University of Otago have chosen the latter. The discussion has centred around logo redesigns and visual identity. But this is just a manifestation of much deeper, much harder, and much more necessary work. I’d like to acknowledge the leadership of (former) vice-chancellor Prof David Murdoch here in particular.

There is always resistance when we try to level the playing field, because it means some of us have to make room. That resistance tacitly endorses the status quo, and accepts that Māori will remain poorly served by our health, justice and education systems. It upholds white supremacy at the expense of our indigenous people.

The most common argument against change was that of tradition. That things should stay the same because they’ve always been that way. But if we’re to live up to the promise of this uniquely bicultural nation, things can’t stay the same. They have to change.

I’m a proud alumnus of a university doing just that. Mānawatia a Matariki

Of atheism, liberalism and archbishops

Joe Bennett’s Sleeping Dogs opinion piece came today (ODT, 13.7.23) in his lively style and reactionary tone celebrating once again the beauty of language and the King James Bible in particular. In his flow he makes connections that are less than tenuous so I just had to engage a bit.

Joe owns his atheism and links it to science. One of his own "church", Oxford Professor of philosophy and declared atheist, John Gray has helpfully pointed out there is actually nothing to connect science, atheism and liberal values.

One may pick and mix but there is no rational connection so why associate them? Then, Joe’s main aim is at a statement from Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York made at his National Synod a week ago.

Joe quotes Croft’s introductory aside about the metaphor of father for God being complicated for many by negative experiences of fatherhood to then bring his own unwarranted flow of attribution, insinuation and suspicion. Joe’s offering is perhaps triggered by the content of Croft’s statement but not based on it. I welcome diversity of opinion from all quarters but appreciate opinions and associated suspicions being linked to the facts which did not happen here.

Francis Noordanus

Dunedin

Irrelevance and the local candidate

With the general election only three months away it is interesting to note that the polls are saying it is neck and neck as to which party will be successful at the ballot box.

It must be remembered that the party vote is what determines who governs and the election of a local candidate is irrelevant, as it just takes one off the party vote. There is a slight difference this time as Labour holds 13 seats that were described as being "true blue" at the2020 election.

Covid-19 sentiment was the major cause for these seats to change hands, but that sentiment has well and truly gone and replaced with the cost of living, crime, health and education. The irrelevance of elected MPs has been seen at a local level with no say, if they had a say, to the cuts from the new Dunedin hospital design.

For those people who split their vote, say one for their local Labour candidate but give the other crucial vote to, say, the Green Party, is nonsensical in my opinion. The irrelevance of the local candidate once again.

Ross Davidson

Wakari

Mail time

Thank you, Jim Sullivan, for your columns, especially the most recent (ODT 11.7.23). The letter never reached my husband or me, so there may be 859,998 who did.

I will not vote for any politician who ignores the concerns of citizens. For two months I have been waiting for a reply from Christopher Luxon on health-related issues. A second letter was sent a month ago, requesting a reply. A similar letter was sent to Nicola Willis. None were acknowledged. I wonder if Mr Luxon promised to keep free prescriptions for superannuitants? Or did he think we wouldn’t care ?

Lynne Hill

Mosgiel

