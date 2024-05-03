Letters to Editor: Corruption, Hamas, George St playground

Winston Peters, Christopher Luxon, David Seymour. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Heading the wrong way in corruption indexes

corruption indexes, Hamas debates, and the new George St playground

Transparency International defines corruption as "the abuse of entrusted power for private gain".

On January 21 2022, its Corruption Perception Index reported that in the previous year, under the Labour-Green government, New Zealand had been first-equal in the world for absence of corruption with Denmark and Finland. We scored 88 out of 100, the same score and ranking as we scored back in 2020, under the same Labour-Green government.

But by January 20, 2024, only three months after the current coalition took office, New Zealand had slipped to third, five points below Denmark and three below Finland.

Things are only likely to get worse. The coalition’s invitation to their donors to apply for fast-track approvals, even those already turned down by the Environment Court, will certainly invite close scrutiny, as will its intention to place decision-making power in the hands of just three ministers.

By stark contrast, the New Zealand public service has been ranked the least corrupt in the world. And yet — and most ironically — this government is busy sacking thousands of public servants.

As a small trading nation, our international reputation is far too precious to be squandered in this way.

Andy Barratt

Merton

Not to take sides

I am not taking sides at all in this Hamas/Israel debate but maybe Greg Glendining (ODT 30.4.24), and others may like to take a wee look at some news articles from a couple of days before the Hamas invasion of Israel. Israeli Jews paraded themselves through the Palestinian part of Israel for a couple of days, spitting on Palestinian doorways, children spitting at the feet of these people and insulting them to their faces. Pretty much the same as the Protestants parading through Belfast and Glasgow in the 1970s and 1980s.

No-one is in the right here but if you spat on my feet when I was standing in my doorway there would be hell to pay.

James McCormick

Oamaru

An imaginative leap

Greg Glendining quotes my words (ODT 15.4.24) ". . . the fact that Israel has sworn to destroy Hamas" as evidence that I must support Hamas. An imaginative leap I feel, as the rest of my sentence goes " . . . is proof that Israel assumes this total control". I was clearly referring to Israel’s control of all Israel, including Palestinian East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, not the merits or otherwise of Hamas.

Further, the constant claim that Hamas are dangerous terrorists is the sort of immoral excuse that keeps Zionist Israelis unchallenged on their murderous path and equally fanatical Zionist supporters like Joe Biden on theirs. Also, news censors continue this farce for fear of offending Israel.

It is a fact that Hamas is the democratically elected Palestinian representative to broker peace in Gaza right now. The complete overthrow of Jewish Israeli supremacy and apartheid in all of Israel must follow that. Palestinians must then be allowed full democratic participation.

Who knows exactly what sort of politics will ensue? However, it is fair to say that Palestinians are not at present being overwhelmed by the morality of so-called democratic Western countries.

Jenny McNamara

Gore

Feral pests

It must peeve a fair mind that so many species are labelled "feral" by a species that does more ecological damage, than do all other species combined.

R. Hogan

Waikouaiti

Te Anau reader still baffled, or is he?

The Fiordland Wapiti Foundation (FWF) was established in 2005. Forest & Bird members are involved in volunteering with the FWF, seeing first-hand the benefit of predator control and culling. A Doc botanist advises the FWF on flora. Forest & Bird applaud and welcome the accomplishments of the FWF, they recognise the importance of hunting, it appears they think the FWF are doing great work.

Yet nearly 20 years after the establishment of the FWF all of a sudden they consider their efforts are unlawful and seek a judicial review to make sure any agreement with Doc is keeping within the law. No offence Nicola Toki (reply to letter from Mr Dolamore, ODT 23.4.24), but I don’t believe you.

Could it be that with the review of the very old Wildlife Act 1953, which is currently under way, there might be a chance that the internationally recognised Fiordland Wapiti will finally be recognised as a herd of special interest under the Game Council Act, or a determination from the Conservation Authority to give wapiti an exception under the National Parks Act which will allow the FWF to continue with their world-class conservation efforts.

The FWF are raising $250,000 to fight this judicial review, I guess Doc will have to allocate a similar amount (which is taxpayer money). Add what F&B will spend, and this is an insane amount of money to achieve what?

Peter Dolamore

Te Anau

George St playground

"Playground tough enough for rough and tumble" (ODT 29.4.24). Well, there’s a challenge for the boofheads.

Kay Hannan

Weston

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: editor@odt.co.nz