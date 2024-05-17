Citizens Shield still up for grabs

Maheno hooker Hayden Tisdall looks for his options. PHOTO: YAMMIE MCKENZIE PHOTOGRAPHY

There is an intriguing question in North Otago.

Who is going to win the Citizens Shield this year?

It is still anyone’s game when the second round kicks off tomorrow with Excelsior (22 points) the only unbeaten side remaining.

They have been impressive in the first round and sit at the top of the table with four wins and one draw against Athletic Marist last week.

Across the park they have stepped up every week with the boot of Josh Phipps — who leads the competition with 54 points — proving useful.

Defending champions Valley (19) have tucked in at second after only losing to Blues back in week two. Valley forward Sam Sturgess leads the competition with seven tries.

Athies (13) are third with their two wins against Maheno and Kurow, and Maheno (12) are one point behind in fourth with two wins and three losses.

Kurow (9) recorded their first win last week against Old Boys to jump into fifth, while Old Boys (8), who have had some narrows losses, are sixth, having only recorded a win over Athies.

It has made for a tight tussle for the top four spots, which makes it tough to pick who will win each week.

That will continue tomorrow when Blues are home to Kurow, who put their best performance together last week and had Hayden Parker back in the fold.

They will be keen to notch another win and jump into fourth.

Athies will host Maheno in what will be another exciting battle between the two clubs.

Out in Weston, Valley will play Old Boys and will want to stamp their mark to start the second round.