Letters to the Editor: cricket, fire and the hospital

A range of possibilities for the future of cricket

Adrian Seconi (ODT, 2.7.25) raises some overdue questions about Otago cricket.

I would be fascinated to specifically know what Mike Coggan means when he says "deliberate shifts" are being made for "long-term success".

It seems to me that this is the question and perhaps the solutions need to involve a realistic appraisal of what Otago cricket is. From the outside it appears to have endemic weaknesses related to its finances, a small local playing base and an inability to attract top-tier talent from the outside.

If finances are indeed more constrained than the other five associations then very simply better use needs to be made of every dollar.

The major strategic shift in recent years has been population growth in Central Otago and the Southern Lakes, such that the population there now almost matches Dunedin.

Cricket is thriving and talent is emerging. This presents a range of possibilities such as a restructure of club cricket, introduction of a full district representative competition and maximising the advantage of the warm inland summers.

However, as it stands Wanaka does not have a single competition standard grass wicket.

I would love to see a stronger Volts side, especially to serve as an inspiration to our youngsters.

Perhaps some lessons can be learned from the success of the Sparks who seem to be making a better fist of things while operating under (presumably) the same organisational constraints?

Andy Macleod

Wānaka

Humans losing

In justifying business-as-usual farming, Graham Hunter (ODT, 2.7.25) quotes Professor David Frame, a former director of the New Zealand Climate Change Research Centre at Victoria. Now a professor of physics at Canterbury, Prof Frame was appointed to the new (2024) panel to review biogenic methane on the basis of no further warming — contrary to the scope of the Climate Change Commission (CCC) which is to reduce warming. My understanding is Prof Frame argues we don’t make car owners responsible for the warming they have caused in the past so why should we make farmers? The answer is simple: since we pledged to not increase emissions we have almost doubled the number of dairy cows. Increased emissions when we said we wouldn’t. Note: Dave is highly qualified — he worked with Prof Myles Allen at Oxford — and the different "answers" from the CCC and the 2024 panel is not scientific it’s political. Seeing Nicola Willis bragging at Hamilton Fieldays that farmers could now buy themselves a nice new ute without the surcharge and write the cost off faster with the changes in tax regulations made me realise life on Earth is just a game, and the human race is going to lose.

Dennis Horne

Auckland

Missed the point

I think Andrew Simms misses the point at my suggestion that a mayoral candidate should have served as a councillor. Surely a key part of the role of mayor is being familiar with the workings of the council, its policies, and procedures. How a person has performed as a councillor surely gives an indication of how they will perform as mayor. Have they shown leadership potential, organisational and PR skills, an ability to listen? Picking some random ‘wanna-be’ who puts their name forward gives me no real indication of their abilities, only of their bluster; now that would be ridiculous. If such a person first served as a councillor, we would then have an idea of their future potential as mayor; we need to think long term, not short term.

David Tordoff

Dunedin

Some fanfare for those called out in the night

A fire broke out in the middle of the night in a neighbour’s garden last month, with very strong winds fanning the flames.

It was scarily near an occupied cottage and two other dwellings.

In Alexandra the fire brigade is a volunteer organisation. They turn out at short notice willing to save people’s lives and property, often without thanks and recognition and certainly without pay.

This night, the volunteers arrived without fanfare, put the fire out very efficiently and didn’t even wake the property owners, who slept through the whole thing.

No lives or property were lost, but who knows what would have happened without their intervention? Strong winds and fire are a bad combination.

The Alexandra Volunteer Fire Brigade is a fantastic organisation, and everyone involved in it should be praised to the hilt and given the full support of the community.

Our thanks and kudos to you all!

G. and J. Thompson

Alexandra

Boost but a drop

The Government’s $175 million funding "boost" for general practice sounds great, but is just a drop in a leaky bucket.

Every year, there are over 17 million individual patient visits/consultations with GPs across NZ.

So, the average increase in funding only works out at around $10 per patient visit — very unlikely to rescue those general practices now going broke or unable to pay for or attract more GPs and/or nurses and other staff.

Conway Powell

Dunedin

Reports should inform rather than inflame

I am concerned that recent coverage of the new Dunedin hospital in the ODT has too often focused on delays, cost overruns, and political blame, with little attention given to the complexity of the project or the progress being made.

While accountability is vital, balanced reporting should also highlight solutions, milestones, and the long-term benefits for our region.

To this end our community deserves clear, constructive journalism that informs rather than inflames.

A fairer, more comprehensive approach would better serve the public and support confidence in this essential health investment.

John Greaves

Wakari

A very, very nice concept drawing of the new Dunedin outpatients building (ODT, 2.7.25).

Nice roomy plaza, cycle lanes and bike racks, brilliant thinking, as we that are left to grow old can cycle to the new hospital on our bikes, and if we survive that will get excellent treatment from the staff.

I see however the opportunity for several carparks right at the hospital’s door and for the foreseeable future motor transport is how we will arrive from outside of Dunedin, so let’s have some common sense and car parking!

Graham Taylor

Luggate

