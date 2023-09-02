Letters to the Editor: drugs, alcohol, politics and work

David Seymour, joking. Photo: Mark Mitchell/NZME

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including Dunedin's political pulling power, reductions in road speeds, and why don't the unemployed just get a job?

Dunedin people: our own worst enemy

Let's get real, Dunedin. Politically, we are our own worst enemy.

The Labour Party has taken us for granted since 1928 and the National Party writes us off for the same reason.

That leaves us with the pulling power, politically speaking, of a snail in a tug of war.

Labour would not dare treat a marginal electorate the way they treated us over the new hospital: "Will we, won’t we, maybe, see how it goes down, stall a bit more, say nothing for ages, they’ll probably go away . . . who actually cares?"

National aren’t much better. "It would look a bit odd if we don’t do anything so we will shoot Chris in for a day or two to give Michael the impression we are supporting him before we shaft him with a low listing. The fact is, aside from a blip in the ’70s we don’t stand a chance, thank goodness we can ignore them after the election."

What should that say to us? It says that as a city and electorate we need a strategy that is based around what is good for us and Dunedin.

We need to say to both parties, loud and clear, that we are for sale. We will vote for the party that shows us that they care as much about our wonderful city and its people as we do.

To Labour we need to say "You need to understand that this time you need us more than we need you, and we know it."

To National we need to say "We will forgive you for shafting the best MP we have had in a while and we know that the election result will be close and if you support him and us you can still win this seat. Think about it."

To Act New Zealand and the other minor parties we can say "give us your best shot, we are listening."

B Murphy

Fairfield

A retired nurse writes

Last Thursday I urgently needed attention of our Dunedin health professionals. From cheerful and very efficient St John’s team, ED medical and the nursing team (where I was reminded to stop being a nurse and start being a good patient), to professional nursing staff of 3C ward, orthopaedic registrars and of course the orthopaedic surgeon. Thank you all for taking care of me, being patient and listening to my concerns, supporting me with full information I needed to make decision about my travel plans.

Yes, we need new hospital in Dunedin, but what matters are the people in the professional teams.

Swava Pociecha

Dunedin

Drugs, alcohol and roads

We agree that the biggest contributing cause of road fatalities is drugs and alcohol and this is where the focus should be.

Why penalise the bulk of road users who are responsible drivers, by dragging them down to the level of these people, by introducing blanket reductions in road speeds?

It should be the other way round, an attempt to raise the level of "drunks and druggies" to an acceptable mode of living.

Suggestions have been made to urgently address the factors of road accidents, by increasing alcohol-breath testing and road-side drug-testing.

However, the basic problem with some of these people is lack of education and self-worth, an even bigger task than road rules.

The NZ Transport Agency’s Road to Zero is a pipe dream; reducing road speeds to a crawling pace won’t cut it.

It may even cause more accidents due to congestion and frustration. I have seen this on the Portobello Rd since speed restrictions were enforced. The surest way to achieve Road Zero is zero cars on the road.

Perhaps this whole concept is just another government attempt at dumbing-down New Zealand.

Yvonne Sutherland

Portobello

Should the unemployed be having a blast?

Why do we currently have 173,000 unemployed people in New Zealand?

That exceeds 3.5% of our total population. I do not know what percentage of the actual available workforce this would represent but imagine it would exceed 7%.

This is occurring at a time when employers are desperately seeking workers.

I appreciate that many of those unemployed people will lack skills. But I believe that the Homer tunnel was largely blasted and dug by hand during the Depression years, and that probably the Otira tunnel and other state-funded projects had a huge manual labour input.

Today there is still work to be done out there. Auckland tunnels to build, employees required for road works, reinstatement of orchards, and farm recovery work in the Coromandel-Hawke’s Bay, to identify just two areas where manual workers could at present be employed. So why are we paying people to do nothing?

If there are jobs available and if work offered to the unemployed is not accepted, no benefit should be paid.

The government does not pay the unemployed. We the taxpayer do. If there were no jobs available, I think all taxpayers would be happy assisting genuine unemployed workers.

But I think that taxpayers like myself are becoming sick and tired of paying our own way, especially during difficult economic times, and are also being taxed to prop up a percentage of the population who should be working but who appear to have no inclination to do so and seem to regard unemployment as a lifestyle.

Allan Baxter

Invercargill

When a joke is — or is not — a joke

In Passing Notes (ODT 26.8.23), Civis argues the "ridiculousness" of David Seymour’s rebuttal of criticism of a self-described "joke" of Seymour’s. Civis claims that it was not in fact a joke, because of its similarity to a "joke" made by Rawiri Waititi about poisoning Seymour’s water with karaka berries. Civis then argues that Waititi’s "joke" was not in fact a joke, as evidenced by Seymour’s response to it at the time.

All inherent confusion aside, Civis’ argument is built upon a number of flaws:

- Appeal to ridicule. The goal of Civis’ argument is to prove that Seymour’s rebuttal is ridiculous. This is fallacious because it does not follow axiomatically that Seymour was wrong to make his "joke".

- Appeal to hypocrisy. Civis argues that Seymour is being hypocritical and is therefore wrong. This is fallacious because whether Seymour’s present rebuttal is hypocritical (i.e. vis-a-vis things he has said in the past), Seymour being a hypocrite does not axiomatically invalidate his rebuttal.

- Self-contradiction. Civis acknowledges that most people would interpret Seymour’s "joke" as a joke, but then goes on to state that Seymour "is wrong though, to call it a joke". Either something is a joke or it isn’t, and if most people would consider it a joke, then it is probably a joke.

Odin Callander

Dunedin

