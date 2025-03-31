Letters to the Editor: Future Dunedin and the Greens

Tamatha Paul. Photo: supplied

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including responses from Future Dunedin members to the exit of Dr Robert Hamlin, and the new direction of the Greens.

Values did not align so we acted on principle

In response to Dr Robert Hamlin and others (Letters, 29.3.25). Over recent years I have attended or watched many meetings of the Dunedin City Council which have been opened with Christian prayer, karakia, Muslim prayer, Hindi chant and songs performed by various cultural groups. These acknowledgements usually last a few minutes. Councillors, including those who may have a different faith or no particular faith at all, either participate or remain silent out of respect for the beliefs of others in our community. Aspiring Dunedin city councillors could expect this practice to continue. Councillors represent the entire Dunedin community and tolerance of others is a pre-requisite, I would have thought.

When Future Dunedin first met with Dr Hamlin in person it was explained that the group was not a voting bloc, but that the group did have some agreed core principles. These include respect for others and respect for mana whenua. Dr Hamlin was provided with a draft set of principles in writing for his consideration. It will have been obvious to Dr Hamlin at the outset that his values did not align with Future Dunedin. He chose to remain silent and joined up.

The revelation that Dr Hamlin had sent a divisive email to senior members of faculty regarding the use of karakia in the university setting (ODT, 26.3.25) convinced the founders of Future Dunedin that Dr Hamlin did not share our values, but probably saw Future Dunedin as a vehicle to aid his election to council. Like many others, I am tired of non-core issues within council being turned into a sideshow. During this term of this council alone, such issues have unnecessarily cost ratepayers millions of dollars in expense and lost productivity. Often all that was required was a measure of tolerance and respect to avoid this expense. Given Dr Hamlin’s willingness to cause significant hurt and distraction for staff at the university over the use of karakia, it is reasonable to assume that this approach would carry forward to council.

To those correspondents such as Gerrard Eckhoff (Letters, 29.3.25) who say that I have lost their vote, be assured that I would much rather lose your vote than abandon my principles.

Andrew Simms

Future Dunedin

Abridged — Ed.

Let's not dance around this, Dr Robert Hamlin was exited from Future Dunedin (ODT, 26.3.25) because his views and actions were fundamentally out of step with what we stand for.

We are not a political machine, we’re a group of good people who care deeply about the future of this city.

From day one, we’ve been clear about our values: respect for others, for our communities and for mana whenua. These aren’t just nice words on a poster, they are non-negotiables.

When someone steps outside that, we act. We did so, instantly. This isn’t about freedom of speech. Dr Rob Hamlin is absolutely free to share his views. What he’s not entitled to is a platform within a group that values inclusion, unity and actual leadership.

When your words and behaviour cause hurt and division; especially in institutions like our university, you don’t get to wave the "free speech" flag and call it debate.

Quite a few people have said we’ve lost their vote because of this.

If standing up for basic decency costs us a numbers in a box come the election, I and we can live with that. In fact, we would rather lose votes than lose our way. Future Dunedin was created to bring better leadership to the table. Not louder voices. Not more culture wars. Just better leadership which is practical, transparent, respectful and forward-thinking. That includes knowing when to step in and up to say, "This isn’t who we are."

Ōtepoti Dunedin deserves leaders who build bridges, not bonfires. We are wanting to be here to do the work and we will keep doing it with integrity, honesty and compassion.

Bex Twemlow

Future Dunedin

Late leaders would be dismayed by party drift

I note with alarm but no surprise whatsoever that the Wellington Central Green Party MP, Tamatha Paul, had published her taxpayer-funded itinerary for a trip to Christchurch where she discussed with a group belonging to the University of Canterbury the "radical abolition of the NZ Police". I also note that this member of Parliament’s Green Party colleague Kahurangi Carter in a parliamentary speech said that for many people they would feel safer with a patched gang member than a member of the police. I can only assume, since there has been no reported action taken by the Green Party leadership, that these positions are ones that the leadership either endorses or supports.

Once upon a time the Green Party once stood for the protection of the environment; now it seems to consist of people who are only interested in social engineering, ideologies of the Marxist left and anarchists, judging by the utterances of Paul and Carter. I can only further assume that the likes of Jeanette Fitzsimons and Rod Donald would be dismayed to see the new direction that the Greens have adopted.

Russell Garbutt, Clyde

