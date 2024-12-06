Letters to Editor: health, DCC, protest

Christopher Luxon. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Health system policy fills me with dismay

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the state of the nation's health system, the DCC's proposed alcohol policy changes, and the power of public protest.

I follow with absolute dismay the dismantling of the health system by the current government.

For most of my life I have supported the National party, but I am gutted by Christopher Luxon breaking his promise to the people of the southern part of the South Island.

He told us during campaigning that his government would build the Dunedin Hospital as per the agreed plan. He has shown himself to be a liar, just saying whatever it takes to get the reins of power.

Now the Labour party is saying the same thing. Each party blames the other for previous errors. It is, as Yeo portrayed in a recent cartoon, a broken record.

All the economic power is in the top half of the North Island, and that is who the politicians pander to.

We are losing health professionals to Australia when we are short of them. Also our ageing population requires more medical care than ever before, and the government doesn’t want to pay.

Well, it’s time we stopped underfunding the health system. Instead of airy fairy ideas about pandering to all pressure groups, start thinking about what really matters.

John Grant

Alexandra

Promise keepers

Appaling to read the headline of a hospital that is as leaky as a National government promise. World news is paralysingly horrible, but the hospital fiasco is one thing we can change.

Protest southerners: a promise is a promise.

Kaitrin McMullan

Dunedin

A helpful suggestion

Just give the $1.8 billion to Melissa Vining and watch her get the job done.

Susan Foley

Waimate

Robust discussion

Recently the Otago Branch of the United Nations Association of New Zealand held robust discussions about health, housing and food.

As a result, conclusions were arrived at as follows:

a) We would like the government to abide by the UN Charter;

b) enable low cost housing;

c) equitable taxing for all services;

d) cease food profiteering;

e) create a health strategy bigger than any one government so that our health needs can be met adequately.

Surely, the above points make up our human rights?

Ruth Groffman

United Nations Association of New Zealand Otago branch president

Armchair selector

Memo to Gary Stead and Tom Latham: drop Tom Blundell, ask Devon Conway to drop to number six — like Pope has done for England — and keep wickets. Then put in Will Young to open.

Philip Temple

Dunedin

Duck and dive

After watching Christopher Luxon being interviewed by Jack Tame on

Q+A I wondered how long he can duck and dive about finances.

Blaming the last government will only be plausible for so long, particularly when he has never mentioned the horrific economic cost and handling of Covid, White Island and the mosque attack. He, very conveniently, sidesteps that.

I would like to know his pandemic fiscal plan please. Remembering that the Nats have had time to think about it, unlike Labour, who had to make the hard decisions on the fly.

Kay Hannan

Weston

A sensible approach to mitigating a problem

Reading the article on the DCC's proposal regarding alcohol and sporting clubs (ODT 26.11.24), I am confused as to the response from local rugby clubs, one in particular, Cam Barrow, who states "why don't we address the actual issues rather than put regulation in place?"

I'm left wondering did he or other respondents actually read what the DCC is proposing? Or is their reaction simply knee jerk?

The DCC is proposing someone qualified oversee the selling of alcohol and therefore minimise any adverse effects. As quoted "winter sports codes had a higher risk of alcohol related harm stemming from their historic relationship between them and alcohol.’’

That sentence clearly outlines that the DCC wants to "address the issues". This debate is clearly and simply about the harm resulting from alcohol consumption and how best to mitigate this problem. I don't imagine there has ever been a rugby club ever that has folded because they weren't able to "sell a few beers".

Graham Bulman

Roslyn

I protest

In reply to Ross Davidson (Letters ODT 2.12.24) there are lots of examples of civil protesting in New Zealand that helped ignite political and societal change. He mentioned a few in his letter. He thinks protesting does no good, but he’s wrong.

American civil rights protests of the 1960s helped drive huge changes world wide.

Who can forget Dame Whina Cooper or Martin Luther King jun? Who can forget June 4, 1989, in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square?

Freedom and justice are always worth fighting for.

This government might not change its course of action, but all things pass.

Sue Johnston

Mosgiel

