Letters to the Editor: heritage, equality and body-shaming

The river track at Clyde. PHOTO: ANDREW AND LINDA MCLEAY

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including leaving heritage buildings alone, taking issue with the Treaty Principles Bill, and a case of body-shaming.

Edinburgh streets ahead of Dunedin, reader says

Is Dunedin still Edinburgh of the South, Education City and Heritage City?

St Andrew’s Day has just passed and it gave everyone a wonderful opportunity to experience Scottish festivities in Dunedin, with tartan kilts evident and bagpipes playing. We should be very grateful to the early Scottish settlers who braved hardships as they planned and built so many heritage buildings for their new city.

Anyone visiting Edinburgh will soon notice the heritage buildings and the familiar street names, including George St. The winter photograph of the Edinburgh George St (ODT 2.12.24), showed the wide street and the original heritage buildings. No-one had ruined the original plan in Scotland.

However heritage certainly took a back seat when our leaders allowed this totally ridiculous project to be completed in our Dunedin George St. Did anyone listen to the retailers, the prospective customers, the older people and the motorists before forging ahead?

We all must admit that some buildings and things should be replaced or updated but if it’s not broken leave heritage alone.

Bernice Armstrong

North East Valley

[Abridged — length. Editor.]

A point of agreement

It would be informative to know whether the regular contributions to the ODT by Metiria Stanton Turei are her personal views, the views of the Faculty of Law of the University of Otago, the views of the university itself or those of the Green Party.

All of these connections are always mentioned at the footer of her writings, unlike the recent actually informative contribution by Dr Rob Hamlin of the university referenced by Mrs Stanton Turei, who makes it clear that his reasoned contribution to this principles debate are his personal views.

While Mrs Stanton Turei makes regular extraordinary claims about all sorts of things connected to Māori in her columns, again her claim that it is up to the courts to define the principles of the Treaty is the most ridiculous.

The very concept of principles was introduced by Geoffrey Palmer in the 1970s and have since been highlighted by this concept of partnership and ultimately the right to govern. Māori ceded sovereignty in the signing of the Treaty which also bought to a halt the long period of the Musket Wars which threatened the very existence of Māori.

Finally, I do want to agree with Mrs Stanton Turei on one issue. Te Pati Māori have already distributed many form letters for their supporters to fill in for submission to the Treaty Principles Bill. This is based on their desire to see New Zealand be permanently divided on the basis of ethnicity with Māori having their own Parliament, amongst other things.

It is vital that all citizens of New Zealand submit to this justice committee so that it is clear where we want New Zealand to be in the future, so I’d also urge everyone to access the Parliament website and make their views known. It’s called democracy.

Russell Garbutt

Clyde

[Abridged — length. Editor,]

Language concerns

I am writing to express my concern about your November 30 story on the alleged behaviour of divers at Moana Pool. I note that it includes body-shaming of an individual child, which is a terrifying thing to do. The impact of that comment will hurt not only that child, but any other child who feels insecure about their body.

Grace Dalley

Dunedin

[Although the word you have taken issue with was contained within a direct quote from a complainant, we accept that the word should not have been used. We acknowledge it could have caused distress and apologise if this has indeed been the case. Editor.]

Track expansion would foster bond with river

Waiora Manuherikia talks of the Manuherikia River being more than just water — it is at the heart of our Central Otago region.

The Waiora Manuherikia Project talks "about fostering this connection" to the Manuherikia River "and taking action to enhance this unique resource".

Having just biked the Clyde/Alexandra river track with other bikers, walkers and people running, I hope this project results in the making of another public track.

Wouldn’t it be great to have a walking/biking track beside the Manuherikia River from its confluence with the Mata-Au/Clutha River, the Alexandra Riverside Park, north?

Groups could plant natives so track users could be sung to by tui and korimako/bellbirds as at the Clyde Bridge end of the river track.

You could bike on the Otago Central Rail Trail one way and back on a new Riverside Track.

Lynne Stewart

Clyde

Not a majority, and not even close to that

In response to K. J. Lawson's letter (ODT 2.12.24), the writer assumes to speak for the "majority of Kiwis" and as one of "most Kiwis" in expressing his views.

Well he certainly doesn't represent me or, I would suggest, the "overwhelming majority" (to borrow a phrase) that didn't vote for Act New Zealand's policies. The most recent poll showing a drop in both Act and National support seems to further highlight the broader community's disappointment with David Seymour's drum beating, and the PM's willingness to march to the beat.

By no means am I suggesting that either the writer, or all of Act's supporters, hold conscious or unconscious racial bias, but it has always seemed to me that Act's "equality for all" banner is a convenient and seemingly harmless sounding hiding place for those who do hold such biases.

Of course, we all want "equality", but that also must include genuine equality of opportunity — not theoretical opportunity as in "we are all born equal" but real world. That's why we had Māori health providers etc, in recognition that equal opportunity must also include equal access.

One of the great ironies of Act's platform is the primacy of property rights. This is in line with neo-liberal fundamentals world-wide.

"Act is the only party in Parliament who truly supports property rights,’’ says Mr Seymour, unless of course, unfortunately, you happen to be Māori.

K. J. Lawson may well label my response as "woke" — another label to hide behind — and much as I dislike the term I will happily wear it with just a little pride.

Dave Sharp

Pūrākaunui

Take a cruise

Regarding live animal exports, perhaps we should start by exporting the coalition politicians? They can go in the same conditions they see fit for other animals

M. Sandmark

Port Chalmers

