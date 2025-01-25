Letters to the Editor: the hospital, rubbish and Trump

Donald Trump goes to church. PHOTO: REUTERS

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including passing the buck in the hospital debacle, identifying "civil minded" dumpers, and questioning Trump's morals.

Accept it’s everyone’s fault and get on with it

There has been fair criticism of the government and the Dunedin hospital build, and while valid, in balance this issue cannot be entirely blamed on one political party.

This debacle is incompetence across both main parties over many years. Sadly Labour claiming this is all National’s fault is political game playing and lack of self-reflection on opportunities missed. A pass-the-buck attitude while both parties have suggested cuts.

In 2017 Labour promised to "begin building a new hospital in its first term". It failed significantly on this. If they had started, the build would have been well under way now and unable to be stopped.

David Clark announced in 2018 "the inpatients building would be finished in 10 years" i.e. 2028, but in 2025 we have not even started the build, just piles. This should have been signed off with contractors years ago and we should be three years from completion. A massive six years of Labour to achieve very little for Otago/Southland at huge cost.

Perhaps the plan was to leave the next government to pick up the costs versus owing the build with urgency. Labour must take fair criticism here.

It is time to get under way now, and while I respect all those who rightly marched for our hospital including myself, the reality is it’s clear no action will change the stated maximum build price. Perhaps a more basic exterior and surrounds should be considered to fund important internals and facilities of a modern hospital within the budget.

Design this well and it could be built to allow extensions later e.g. ability to add new floors or added buildings alongside in another 5-6 years’ time.

Hopefully the government of that time, near the end of the build, can use common sense and realise our future ageing population will certainly need a bigger hospital with more services than we will get for $1.88 billion now.

Let's get under way with what both governments have all failed to do over the last seven years, with urgency, before the costs blow out further.

A. Anderson

Dunedin

Bin there, done that

As a Wakari resident, it was great to read your article highlighting the issue of the illegal rubbish dumping on Taieri Rd (ODT 14.1.25).

I was hearted to read that the DCC would be installing a No Dumping sign, which they have done. But the sign installed is the size of an A4 piece of paper.

Today when I walked to work, yes, more dumping has occurred on the side of the bins where cars pull up (which is the side without the sign). I can only hope that this sign installation was an interim measure and that we will be getting a sign like those on Pine Hill Rd, which are the size of a small car.

And maybe if signs don’t work, a well-placed CCTV camera to identify those "civil minded" residents who somehow mistake the site as a rubbish tip.

Jason Bauchop

Wakari

Just asking

Like Anaru Eketone (Opinion ODT 20.1.25), I’m just asking, as one of those annoying interjectors at the back of the room. Like, is there any point to the Treaty Principles Bill really or is it not a bad idea to talk about what the principles mean now, for all of us, 185 years on? Just asking.

Did Māori really not cede sovereignty back then and if they didn’t what does that actually mean now? Two separate kinds of government and if so, who pays for it all? Wouldn’t that be a terrible waste of money, better used for targeted health and education? Just asking.

Māori activists and academics divide us up into tangata whenua and tangata tiriti, so any chance we’ll all become tangata whenua one day? Y’know, just asking.

Philip Temple

Dunedin

It is not for me to question Trump’s morals

Donald Trump has been sworn in as president once again and immediately signed off a raft of changes that will affect huge numbers of people’s lives and leave others pondering where to from here. He said he is going to make America great once again. Really? I treasure the words of Jesus Christ who said in Matthew’s Gospel: "By their fruits you shall know them".

Fifteen hundred rioters have been pardoned for their violent actions during the riots which left five security people killed after President Trump lost the previous election. Where is the justice for them? Should they have been remembered during the church service that President Trump attended the day after he was sworn into office again?

He was very disappointed with the content of the service and made his feelings known as he left the church. I was very disappointed that those who lost their lives during the insurrection were not remembered, but who am I to question the moral platform of the president of the USA?

Rev Wayne Healey

Oamaru

Orepuki tales and muddy forbearance

I read with enthusiasm the account of Peter Thomson’s trip to Orepuki and Western Southland (Summer Times 2.1.25).

My great grandfather, George Wedge, was a miner at Orepuki from 1887. In the winter of 1890 George contracted pneumonia and was conveyed with difficulty to Riverton Hospital where he died on October 26 aged just 30.

George was an inaugural member of the local debating club known as the "Orepuki Mutual Improvement Society" and was lessee of the local hall where the group’s meetings were held. Topics included familiar themes viz "Irish Home Rule" and "Should the New Zealand Railways Be Sold?"

George and Elizabeth Wedge were prominent members of the fledgling Salvation Army, George was the second captain appointed to lead the Invercargill branch in 1884. In 1888 the Salvation Army Flying Brigade made a "Bombardment of Orepuki", their experience of travel reminiscent of Peter Thomson’s, was recorded in the War Cry magazine of January 1888.

"On the return journey to Riverton, some 22 miles, it rained in torrents the whole distance, and as the road is formed for the most part of logs of wood laid side by side (called corduroy) we could only go at walking pace. As we were nearing home one of our comrades was thrown from his horse, and landed in a miniature sea of mud. "

George Wedge left a widow Elizabeth and two daughters aged 4 and 3. He did not live to welcome his son into the world. George James P. Wedge was born at Orepuki some six weeks after the death his father. A week after the death of George Wedge the Orepuki Mutual Improvement Society finished the season with a concert and dance. The proceeds of the evening, £7, were passed on to Elizabeth Wedge.

Little remains of the once-flourishing town but the beautiful scenery of Western Southland attracts many visitors.

Lesley Treweek

Invercargill

[Abridged — length. Editor.]

