Letters to the Editor: thrift, conspiracy and vandalism

The Dunedin City Council has approved the demolition of a historic Dunedin home at 284 Stuart St to make way for a multi-storey apartment complex. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the concept of value for money, the vandalism of our city's treasures, and taking notice of conspiracy theorists.

Speak for yourself: I want thrifty government

Your editorial, "Questions remain on hospital build" (ODT 24.6.24) sarcastically states that "the need for value for money on such projects is somehow a new concept."

It is a new concept to the past Labour government, which has wasted money with no value for money results. No matter what metric you use, our country’s progress in housing, health, education, law and order, and our country’s debt level have all deteriorated over the last six years.

We are now paying the price for this incompetence.

I am pleased that the hospital is being built. As a taxpayer, I am even more pleased that the government is being careful with my money.

M. Stevens

Dunedin

Fears for tree

As one of the many submitters strongly protesting the demolition of the residence at 284 Stuart St, I am profoundly disappointed that resource consent was granted to the Elim Group to proceed with a redevelopment of this site.

Of all the alternative sites in the city Elim Group were seemingly hell-bent upon this particular area with absolutely no apparent concerns for the radical changes this would impose on the site itself. As to the historic tree being spared from being uprooted, this is a most cold comfort for reasons that with all the excavations that will be inflicted on this location.

I hold very big fears the tree will perish. The DCC must demand assurances of the Elim Group that the wellbeing of this tree will be prioritised.

Clive McNeill

Maori Hill

No to vandalism

I was absolutely shocked and angry when I saw on the first page of the ODT (24.6.24) that the city council has had now given their permission to demolish the beautiful old home at 284 Stuart St.

It is not only when going up Stuart St, it looks great, but on the way down the hill from the south side it is a picture of grandeur when coming into the city. What is wrong with the council? They are allowing use of our treasures as cash cows, and then move on to the next one.

All these homes should be listed with the Historic Places Trust to protect them from investors who don’t care about our city, but only the money they can make from it. The council should do what the people of Dunedin want, and they want our heritage homes kept as they are, beautifying our city. This vandalism must stop.

Deanna Pedersen

Dunedin

Not holding my breath

Shane Jones has stolen a leaf straight from the Maga Republican playbook and dismissed fast-track Bill submissions as AI-generated (ODT 21.6.24). This is beyond insulting to the tens of thousands of people, including myself, who took time to write considered submissions on this highly problematic legislation.

So problematic, in fact, that clearly it was drafted with the opposite of artificial intelligence — bona fide stupidity (BS),

Rather than trying to discount the weight of submissions perhaps Mr Jones should consider that it's his Bill that is the true reason for receiving over 27,000 submissions. Indeed I challenge Mr Jones to provide just one provably AI-generated submission including the name of the submitter.

This shouldn't be any problem since the submission and submitter become part of the public record. I look forward to his apology and resignation when said submission is not forthcoming. I won't be holding my breath.

Julian Cox

Dunedin

Conspiracy theorists and turning tides

Deputy prime minister Winston Peters’ stand in ensuing the government achieves a deep and thorough probe into the Covid-19 response with its plans for a second phase of the royal commission Covid-19 lessons learned, along with new commissioners, is just so heartwarming.

And his "attacks on the commissioners, academics and the media" demonstrates his seriousness and commitment to see truth prevail.

What a relief. Finally we have someone of courage and integrity pulling the strings of power.

Maybe it’s time for the media to stop banning any content from "conspiracy theorists". We are about to find out who the real truth tellers are, not before time.

The tide has turned.

Paul Evans

Mosgiel

Transparency time

Thank you Andrew Simms for the open letter (ODT 26.8.24).

The key statement in the letter is: "(does) the DCC need to sell assets to avoid the city becoming insolvent. If this is the case then please tell us."

I recently wrote a letter to the editor with my summary of existing and proposed debt to try and force this answer out of the council.

Time for the council to become transparent on debt and insolvency risk and explain to the public. At present I see the DCC as having no choice but to sell, against what is theoretically desirable.

Steve Tilleyshort

Karitane

