Within living memory

PHOTO: OTAGO DAILY TIMES

Car salesman Craig Jamieson (20), of Moana Motor Court, Dunedin, gained the highest pass mark in the motor vehicle salesmanship examination for the Otago area.

Mr Jamieson has been working as a car salesman for only 12 months.

In April 1985 he was presented with a certificate and pen by the national president of the Motor Vehicle Dealers Institute, Mr Gary McIver.

The examination is conducted annually by the Institute.