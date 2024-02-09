Letters to Editor: Waitangi, RealMe, rates

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon with David Seymour at Waitangi on Monday. Photo: NZ Herald

Listen with the intention of understanding

After watching recent events in this country and in particular the Waitangi Day celebrations I want to issue a challenge to both Māori and Pakeha leaders: Try communicating!

We all see the indifference, aloofness, ignorance, intimidation, threats, blaming, antagonising and posturing from both sides parading as communication but where is the willingness to sit down together and actually listen with the intention of understanding each other? Where is the desire to find the best way forward for all people and all cultures that have collectively contributed to current day Aotearoa New Zealand?

Like it or not we are a blended people and as such we need to find a blueprint where we achieve collective respect, balance, harmony and peace. This will never be achieved as long as our leaders refuse to listen to each other, to debate and to map out the best way forward. History has shown us over and over that in the vacuum of effective communication between disagreeing parties, civil unrest, fear, uncertainty, conflict and violence tend to follow. Don’t think it could happen here? I say think again. At this juncture we need bona fide leadership that creates a future for us all and maybe then we won’t even have ‘sides’.

Imagine that.

John Le Brun

Fairfield

Hard to prove real-ness

Congratulations to Jim Sullivan and Lois Galer (ODT 6.2.24) on your success in the RealMe battle. It’s not for lack of trying on my part, but after hours of struggle, the system told me that I already had a RealMe identity so I can’t have another one. Thanks for the reminder RealMe. I’d forgotten. My first RealMe goes back in 2013 when I had to convince the government that I was my husband’s widow. I've had no further need for RealMe since then.

I have no idea what my RealMe password or code number or whatever was in 2013, so how can I convince the government that I’m still alive?

Lynley Hood

Dunedin

Like Lois Galer and Jim Sullivan I too am a published author who has struggled this year with re-registration for payment from the Public Lending Right scheme.

After two days of failure I luckily noticed a step-by-step video at the bottom of the re-registration web page, and when I followed instructions (for once in my life), re-registration was a breeze!

If any of my fellow-authors are still struggling to re-register I would suggest that they find and follow the video, and try not to worry about ‘Real Me’, the taniwha guarding the treasure.

Alan Roddick

Waverley

My sympathies lie with Lois Galer and her struggles with RealMe. As Jim Sullivan said "The RealMe website was (is) a nightmare for those lacking a degree in information technology".

I doubt that even that qualification would suffice.

Recently, I was asked to use RealMe as identification. I hadn’t used it for several years, but I logged in using my RealMe username, passing the required security check. Guess what? Up came, not my details, but my wife's!

I contacted RealMe and was told how I could delete this information. Fortunately, I think I am past needing RealMe, so I’ve deleted the whole account.

John Burton

Belleknowes

Three Waters an excuse for bad council budgeting

In response to mayor Bryan Cadogan’s article in the Clutha Leader (1.2.24) it is obvious that our council has become like most others in New Zealand.

We pay in good faith and they waste, which can be seen with many of their projects around the district.

I can understand rate increases but to basically double in three years is absurd and it’s wrong to not take responsibility but to blame someone else. Three Waters legislation is the excuse.

I would suggest that most good-thinking New Zealanders knew this was never going to progress any further than it did, and what a waste of money it was. "Despite our best efforts to cut costs" is another common term used by councils to make us believe they are spending our money wisely and doing right by the ratepayer. CDC pull your heads out of the

sand and show ratepayers some respect. Mr Cadogan, you and the council have a moral obligation to the ratepayers to right your wrongs and rethink your spending.

Trevor McIntosh

Owaka

Address Arkwrights

It is encouraging to see the demolition of the unsafe buildings in Princes St. The DCC is to be commended.

However the problem of the deteriorating former Arkwright Traders Building on the corner of High and Manse Sts needs to be addressed before it too collapses.

It has reached a dangerous level of deterioration.

Owned by a multinational company, propped up with scaffolding and ferns and trees growing inside and outside, this building is a blot on Dunedin's heritage landscape and the DCC needs to act before something serious happens.

Carolyn Richardson

Dunedin

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: editor@odt.co.nz