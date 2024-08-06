Time to stand up to misuse of power

Workplace bullying is unacceptable. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

I work on the Doctor of Business Administration programme at the University of Otago teaching organisational behaviour and leadership.

My teaching specialism concerns the personality traits that lead not only to awful historical events but also to the multiple micro-aggressions in the workplace by individuals with authority over others that can lead companies and organisations to rack and ruin.

As an economic historian, I understand how the "dark triad" of personality types — the Psychopathic Leader (who puts their self-interest over that of the organisation), the Machiavellian (who uses the leader for their own personal gain) and the Narcistic Follower (who enjoys perceived access to power) when left unchecked and even tacitly supported — continue to wreak havoc in many organisations.

In her study of Adolf Eichmann, Hannah Arendt showed that evil acts are not because of the few who advocate hate. Rather, it is the mundane facilitators and enablers that benefit by ingratiating themselves within toxic regimes who perpetuate evil the most.

During the Holocaust, the Soviet purges and dictatorships in Spain, Chile or Argentina, many individuals that epitomise what Arendt described as the "banality of evil" destroyed the lives of millions and enjoyed exercising power over others from the comfort of their offices.

The psychologist Gustav Gilbert interviewed Nazi war criminals prior to their execution to find out why. He did not meet hateful misanthropes nor habitual evil wrong-doers. Instead, he found unremarkable mundanity.

Philosopher Thomas Adorno described individuals drawn to conventionalism, making others submit to authority, hatred of non-conformity, stereotyping groups and the vilification of the world as full of danger, immorality and corruption.

Lacking imagination and creativity, they vilified creative people, and yet simultaneously had fantasist traits of unquestioned self-importance. These are the traits of very ordinary people that have caused so much harm.

Why has the above inspired me to write this opinion piece? In many workplaces, bullying and harassment goes unchallenged.

It has the same causes outlined above; the abuse of power tacitly supported by a self-interested minority and reinforced by a silent (yet disapproving) majority avoidant of conflict.

Reports have shown that we may have a serious problem with workplace bullying in New Zealand. Many employees state toxic workplaces are rife in healthcare, public institutions and education.

We have all seen it. We have all experienced it. I have seen and experienced it, too. Yet as a collective we do nothing.

Why is this? It appears an essential feedback mechanism is missing: the simple reiteration that a manager is not a god but an employee like everyone else.

Studies have shown that many managers — be they low level, middle management or senior executives — appear to believe in the principle that leadership is unquestioned. The subordinate does what they are told.

Therefore, "feedback" is accepted only when it affirms the manager. Any suggestion to the contrary is considered subversion. Employees running counter to the manager’s view are the focus of ire and unwanted attention.

Off the record bullying and/or vexatious official processes. The goal is to make the opponent leave. To preserve the manager’s personal empire even if this is against the organisation’s best interest.

Contemporary research by Barbara Wisse and Birgit Schyns demonstrates that three personality types outlined above when operating without opposition create toxic situations by mutual reinforcement.

This makes challenging such behaviour difficult; if we always keep our heads down the bullying (psychopathic) boss will continue to be supported by self-interested (Machiavellian) and the self-promoting (narcistic follower) colleagues.

The advice by psychologists is to avoid employing such personality types, but if an organisation has already done so, to keep them in check through measures such as robust feedback and control mechanisms.

Workplace bullying is corrosive to society and detrimental to our economic prosperity. Time and again the talented people become embroiled in confrontation and unwanted attention. Time and again society does not get the benefit of their abilities as they depart New Zealand to head to Australia, the United States and Europe.

We must confront the issue in the open. The only way forward is to stand up to the misuse of power and firmly and loudly say no.

Now is the time for New Zealand to stand up, speak up and to end bullying in the workplace.

Need help?

Bullyfree NZ: bullyingfree.nz

WorkSafe: worksafe.govt.nz/topic-and-industry/bullying

Mental Health Foundation: mentalhealth.org.nz

— Duncan Johnson is a senior lecturer, Doctor of Business Administration programme, University of Otago.