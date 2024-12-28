Within living memory

Photo: Otago Daily Times

A long-standing wish came true in December 1984 for Professor Margaret Loutit, who is in charge of University of Otago grounds.

In a surprise Christmas present, Prof Loutit got to ride one of the university’s tractors. Several months ago, she let slip at a dinner party that she had always wanted a go.

Then, a few weeks ago, she mentioned to PhD student Gillian Lewis that the microbiology department Christmas party needed livening up. Mrs Lewis saw the chance to use the professor herself to achieve this end.