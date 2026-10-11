Police are looking for 69-year-old Michael. Photo: NZ Police

"Great concerns” are held for the welfare of a man missing from Central Otago.

Police on Monday said they were asking for the public’s help to find 69-year-old Michael.

He was last seen around McIntosh Rd, Ophir, on Wednesday, October 7, and his Toyota Hilux was seen being driven through Oturehua that day or possibly Thursday, October 8.

It is believed he was heading towards either the Dunstan or Hawkdun ranges.

"Police and Michael’s family have great concerns for his welfare and would like to find him as soon as possible.”

Anyone who has seen Michael, or his silver Toyota Hilux – registration EPW383, is asked to contact Police on 111, referencing file number 261011/0777.