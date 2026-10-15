SUBSCRIBERCentral OtagoOlympic treasures auction to benefit hospice care in Central OtagoAlexandra kayaker Finn Butcher's signed Paris 2024 Olympic team shirt is one of two Olympic items to be auctioned at the annual Pioneer Energy Central Otago Dinner Club and on Trade Me for those that missed tickets to the event. A training snowboard from Wanaka athlete Zoi Sadowski-Synnott would also be auctioned. Photo: SuppliedThursday, October 15, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO