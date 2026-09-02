The family of a man seriously injured in a “horrific” crash in the Lindis Pass needs financial help to get him through his extensive rehabilitation ahead, supporters say.

Daniel Pauley, of Oamaru, suffered open leg fractures in the crash and then developed pneumonia while recovering in intensive care in Dunedin, his sister Lee-Ann posted on the Givealittle page.

It would be months before he would be able to work again, she wrote.

Mr Pauley was one of three people in a critical condition after the serious two-vehicle crash on August 22.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Omarama, near Dalrachney Station, and the casualties were transported to Dunedin Hospital — the road was closed for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

The Givealittle page to support Mr Pauley and his family had raised more than $3100 as of Thursday morning.

Mr Pauley’s sister Lee-Ann was asking for financial support for him and his wife as they navigated life after the “horrific” road accident.

“His wife, Deanna, is by his side in Dunedin, away from their young son and home.

"While Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) will help, the family will still face significant travel, accommodation, medical, rehabilitation, household and lost-income costs.

“We’re asking our community to help ease this financial pressure so Daniel and Deanna can focus on his recovery and their family.”

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or who might have dashcam footage of it, including a man they believe witnessed the crash and was one of the first people on the scene, but left before police arrived.

Sgt Woodbridge thanked those who stopped at the scene to provide emergency first aid to those who were injured.