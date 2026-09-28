Local rugby players are pitching in to help Oamaru Penguins with safety measures along the waterfront before an influx of tourists.

Penguin colony staff and players from North Otago Rugby Football Union-affiliated clubs will protect key little penguin crossing points, guide visitors and “encourage visitors to move safely back to their vehicles following viewing times”, they said.

Visitor numbers to Oamaru were expected to increase significantly during Golden Week, a major national holiday in China running from Friday to Wednesday which would bring with it some of the busiest evenings of the year, Oamaru Penguins said.

The large numbers of visitors meant increased traffic and pedestrians along Waterfront Rd, creating safety risks for little penguins and people alike.

The community partnership aims to “encouraging responsible behaviour” around wildlife and share important safety messages, to create a “positive” experience for all.

The organisations teamed up in February during Chinese New Year.

It is the second year Oamaru Penguins has partnered with the rugby union.

North Otago Rugby chief executive Sene Naoupu said they were “proud” to help protect an “iconic part of our identity, helping keep visitors and penguins safe, and supporting the experience that draws people to our region and contributes to local tourism”.

Oamaru Penguins operations general manager Cyndi Christensen said the organisation appreciated the participating clubs “stepping up”.

They were “incredibly grateful’’ to the North Otago Rugby Football Union and the participating clubs for helping “keep both people and penguins safe during one of our busiest periods”.

“We know visitors want to do the right thing. By working together and respecting safety directions, everyone can play a part in protecting this very special wildlife experience.”