You know how it is — wait for a public bus service for years and suddenly one comes along every day …

A new daily service connecting Oamaru with Dunedin starts next Thursday.

The GoBus service will also offer public transport within Oamaru, departing from North Oamaru at 8.21am with nine stops throughout the North Otago town, including Eden St and South Hill, before it sets off towards Dunedin.

There will be stops along the way at Maheno, Hampden, Palmerston, Waikouaiti and Waitati.

Passengers can return from Dunedin at 5.05pm.

Otago Regional Council approved the seven-days-a-week service in June which replaces a popular community shuttle.

The community-led shuttle trial started in November and will finish next week.

It was established by the Oamaru Affordable Bus Steering committee and its chairman Trevor Goodin who have kept Oamaruvians connected with Dunedin for months with the help of volunteers.

The new bus service will cost $100,000 a year but only about 31 adult fares a day — priced at $10 for a one-way ticket — would be required to recoup the ‘‘very competitive’’ cost of the service, according to an ORC report.

Fares for the new public service will be decided by Otago regional councillors at the end of the month.

The service will initially need to be funded by general rates due to it being ineligible for NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi co-funding mid funding cycle.