The current number of poker machines in Waitaki will be capped.

A new policy allowing for a maximum of 107 machines was approved at a Waitaki District Council meeting on Tuesday.

Council officers were instructed by councillors to ditch the “sinking lid” approach at a council meeting last month.

The sinking lid policy was introduced four years ago whereby the council would not issue new licences for class four gambling venues once an establishment closed down.

At the council meeting last month, elected representatives heard that people were losing more than $4 million a year playing the “harmful” and “addictive” gaming machines.

This compared to just under $1m of grants handed out to community organisations from funds raised by poker machines.

Under the new policy, if a venue closed down there was an opportunity for another operator to apply for a licence, councillors were told.

But anyone applying for a licence now was limited under legislation to nine machines.

There are 107 machines spread across 11 venues in the district, at present.

Mayor Mel Tavendale said they had not seen a reduction in numbers during the time the sinking lid policy was in place and so the change might not have a “huge impact”.