The Waitaki has been named as one of the “coolest and quirkiest” areas in New Zealand in one of the world’s best-known travel guides.

This district and Dunedin were the only areas to get a mention in the highly anticipated new Lonely Planet travel guide Best in Travel 2027 that hit the shelves this week.

The book features 25 top destinations and 25 top experiences globally and the 2027 edition has named the Waitaki and Dunedin among their stand-out destination picks in New Zealand, calling them one of the “coolest and quirkiest” areas of Aotearoa.

Donna Demente, whose Grainstore Gallery, in Harbour St, featured in the new publication said being featured was “really big”.

“It’s great that they see the gallery and this area as really special,” she said.

“They’ve always been like the annual travel bible and spoke highly of this place and have called us the coolest town in the world in the past too.”

“The Steampunkers are in there as well and with Dunedin as well, they mention both places are known for their characters and the eccentrics.”

For the gallery to be the only image from Waitaki in there is pretty cool, Demente said.

“It is fascinating what they have put together including a description of Dunedin’s incredible The Museum of National Mystery run by my arts and ethics hero and icon, Bruce Mahalski, and a large interior of the gallery in the book.”

While the recognition for Demente followed “a difficult period of uncertainty” due to a rent hike this year for the gallery, she said the recognition of Waitaki and everyone in the Heritage Precinct as a tourism destination will only be enhanced by this book.

Waitaki District mayor Mel Tavendale said the recognition was a proud moment for the district and a wonderful reflection of what Dunedin and Waitaki offered together.

“Oamaru and Waitaki is excited to attract such a plaudit from the world-renowned travel guide.

“This recognition celebrates not only the extraordinary places people can experience here, but also the generations of locals who have cared for the stories, landscapes and character that make our region so special,” she said.

Mrs Tavendale said the heritage precinct was also home to “some wonderful creative artists” including Demente’s “uniquely wonderful Grainstore Gallery”.

“We are very proud of all of our creative artists who make their home in our district.”

Lonely Planet’s destination editor for Oceania Jessica Lockhart said “Donna’s gallery” really represented the qualities that helped Oamaru and Waitaki make the list.

“It’s quirky, it’s deeply community-based and it’s a complete surprise and delight to visitors when they feel like they ‘discover’ it while wandering through the Heritage Precinct.”

With its Victorian architecture, steampunk culture and rare birdlife, Oamaru — especially when combined with the wider Waitaki and Dunedin region — was one of the most unique destinations in New Zealand, she said.

“It’s long been known for its heritage architecture, but we believe it’s a place where visitors can dive deeper, which is key to inclusion on this year’s Best In Travel list.”

However, Ms Lockhart said it was not all just about quirkiness and Steampunk culture either.

“I just spent last week in the Waitaki Valley and Oamaru — staying overnight at Clos Ostler’s brand new vineyard suites, sampling wine at Valli in Kurow, exploring the newly reopened Forrester Gallery and dining at Riverstone Kitchen — and I’ll be the first to say that the region also offers some of the best food and wine in the country.”

Tourism Waitaki director Hamish Saxton said the Waitaki region had always had gems waiting to be explored.

“Right now, visitor momentum is building fast and recent recognition is only proving the point.

“Oamaru’s iconic Victorian heritage is about to reach a wider audience, as the filming location for Netflix’s East of Eden, the series releases next week and on top of that Oamaru is home to Steampunk HQ and festival, and we have Unesco recognition for our remarkable geological wonders, including Elephant Rocks and Moeraki Boulders,” he said.

Waitaki Whitestone Unesco Global Geopark is the only Unesco Global Geopark in Australasia.

Mr Saxton said Oamaru Penguins, the Alps 2 Ocean cycle trail and accommodation offerings throughout the valley were also a drawcard for the region.

Domestic visitors spent $119m in Waitaki, a 12.5% increase, which came during a period where domestic spending across the country fell by 0.2%.

Growth in visitor spending in the Waitaki trailed only behind Auckland after nearly $150m was spent by visitors to the southern district over the last year in recent figures published in the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment’s monthly regional tourism estimates.